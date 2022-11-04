Sports

T20 World Cup: Glenn Maxwell slams his 10th T20I fifty

Nov 04, 2022

Maxwell has raced to 2,159 runs at 28.40 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian cricket team all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scored a crucial 32-ball 54* for his side against Afghanistan in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter at the Adelaide Oval. The Super 12 Group 1 encounter between Australia and Afghanistan saw the former rack up 168/8 in 20 overs. Maxwell came in when the score read 86/4 and he stayed until the end.

Information 2,159 runs for Glenn Maxwell

Playing his 98th match, Maxwell has raced to 2,159 runs at 28.40. He now has 10 fifties in the format for the Aussies. Maxwell has surpassed the likes of Quinton de Kock (2,143), Brendon McCullum (2,140), and David Miller (2,130) in terms of runs.

Information A solid knock on offer from Maxwell

Maxwell showed his craft in a defiant innings for the Aussies. He hit six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 168.75. He reached the 50-run mark in his 29th delivery, with a four off Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Match How did Australia's innings pan out?

Afghanistan picked up three scalps inside the powerplay overs (54/3). Mitchell Marsh was looking good but perished for 45. Post that, Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis added a crucial 53-run stand for the fifth wicket. Stoinis made a 21-ball 25 before Maxwell made sure Australia got past the 160-run mark. For Afghanistan, Naveen-ul-Haq snapped up career-best figures worth 3/21.