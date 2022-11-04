Sports

2022 T20 World Cup: Semi-finals qualification scenario of Group 1

New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup from their Super 12 Group 1 phase. NZ tamed Ireland by 35 runs on Friday and have topped the proceedings in Group 1. Interestingly, Australia needed to overcome Afghanistan by 184 runs to go ahead on NRR. The Aussies managed a four-run win in the end. Here's the scenario.

Group 1 in the Super 12 stage boasted of some quality cricket throughout.

New Zealand played well and ended up with 7 points (W3 L1 NR1). What worked for them is a healthy NRR of +2.113.

Australia are currently second with 7 points as well. However, they have an inferior NRR (-0.173).

England can topple the Aussies and reach the last four on Saturday.

England England need to overcome Sri Lanka on Saturday

England are currently 3rd in the standings with 5 points from four games (W2 L1 NR1). Jos Buttler's men face Sri Lanka on Saturday in what is a must-win contest. If England overcome the Lankans, they will finish on seven points. However, they will be above Australia in terms of a better NRR. England's current NRR reads +0.547.

One expects a full game on Saturday at the SCG with no rainfall predicted. However, by any chance if there is a no result, Australia will go through at England's expense.

Australia What about the Aussies?

Australia have done their work and a close four-run win against a spirited Afghanistan side have kept their hopes alive. Australian players will now follow the England versus Sri Lanka T20 World Cup contest on Saturday, hoping that the Asia Cup winners claim a win. Sri Lanka have already been eliminated with two wins and two losses from their four games.

H2H England have dominated the scenes versus Sri Lanka

England have dominated the Lankan Lions in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is (9-4). Sri Lanka last defeated the Three Lions in the format in 2014. Meanwhile, England recorded a 3-0 clean sweep when these two sides last met in a bilateral T20I series in 2021. In ICC T20 World Cups, the Brits have four wins and a solitary defeat against Sri Lanka.

NZ New Zealand overcome Ireland on Friday

Both Australia and England needed New Zealand to lose against Ireland but this didn't happen. Skipper Kane Williamson led from the front with a solid knock of 61 from 35 balls. His effort helped NZ post 186/7. In response, Lockie Ferguson bowled his heart out, finishing with 3/22 to see Ireland manage 150/9 in 20 overs. Another massive win helped New Zealand big time.

