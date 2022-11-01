Sports

T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips slams his seventh T20I fifty

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 01, 2022, 05:37 pm 2 min read

Glenn Phillips smashed 62 off 36 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand Middle-order batter Glenn Phillips smashed a 36-ball 62 against England in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at The Gabba on Tuesday. Coming to bat 28/2 in 4.6 overs, the right-hander was dropped by Moeen Ali before he clocked his seventh half-century in T20I cricket. He belted 4 fours and 3 sixes, however, New Zealand failed to chase 180.

Knock His knock against Phillips

Phillips and Kane Williamson added 91 runs after Devon Conway and Finn Allen departed early. Although Williamson got dismissed for 40, Phillips went on to smash a quickfire half-century. It was his ninth 50+ score in T20I cricket (two tons). Interestingly, Phillips was dropped by Moeen on 1 at cover-point. The former went on to smash 62 off 36 balls.

Career Career stats of Phillips

Phillips debuted against South Africa in Auckland in February 2017. He has since smashed 1,272 runs in 52 matches, averaging 34.37. Notably, he strikes over 140 and owns two hundred besides seven fifties. He whacked a 51-ball 108 against West Indies in 2020. Phillips slammed his second T20I ton earlier in the tournament, a 64-ball 104 against Sri Lanka.

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

As per Cricbuzz, Phillips now owns the second-highest score by a New Zealander in T20 World Cups, ranking behind Brendon McCullum (123 vs Bangladesh, 2012). Meanwhile, the fearless batter pipped the likes of Martin Guptill (93 vs Scotland, 2021) and Devon Conway (vs Australia, 2022). Phillips' last five knocks in T20Is read 62, 104, 12, 29, and 60.

Match New Zealand lose to England by 20 runs

England beat New Zealand in the Super 12 clash in Brisbane by 20 runs. The Three Lions successfully defended 179, with Chris Woakes and Sam Curran taking two wickets each. An incredible knock from Phillips went in vain. Earlier, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales scored half-centuries for England. England stay alive in the tournament after losing to Ireland.