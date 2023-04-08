Sports

NZ beat SL in 3rd T20I, claim series 2-1

Apr 08, 2023

Tim Seifert played a match-winning knock (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by four wickets in the third and final T20I to claim the series 2-1. Chasing 183, the home side crossed the line in the final over. Tim Seifert (88) led their chase. He was very well supported by his skipper Tom Latham. For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis's 73 went in vain. Here are the key stats from the contest.

How did the game pan out?

NZ won the toss and opted to bowl at Queenstown's John Davies Oval. The visitors were off to a flier as Mendis and Pathum Nissanka (25) added 76 runs for the opening wicket. SL hence posted 182/6. In reply, the hosts lost Chad Bowes (17) cheaply. However, Seifert and Latham (31) played impactful knocks as NZ crossed the line in the penultimate delivery.

12th T20I fifty for Mendis

Mendis smacked NZ bowlers all over the park as he ended up scoring 73 off 48 deliveries. Sri Lanka's sixth-highest run-getter in the format, Mendis has raced to 1,270 runs in 55 games at 23.96. His strike rate reads 133.68. Meanwhile, this was Mendis's 12th T20I fifty and a second one versus the Kiwis. He now owns 234 runs in seven T20Is vs NZ.

A match-winning effort from Seifert

As mentioned, the chief architect of NZ's victory was Seifert, who smothered his seventh T20I fifty. The opener scored a fiery 48-ball 88, his highest T20I score. Seifert has now smashed 920 runs in 43 T20Is at an average of 27.05. His strike rate reads 136.49. This was Seifert's second successive fifty as he scored an unbeaten 43-ball 79 in the preceding game.

A fine contribution from Tom Latham

As mentioned, Seifert was aptly assisted by his skipper Latham. The duo added 84 runs for the second wicket. Latham contributed with a 23-ball 31 in the partnership. He has now raced to 400 runs in 21 T20Is at 26.67 (SR: 107.52).

How did the bowlers perform?

It was a tough day for bowlers from both camps. Ben Lister was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers, claiming 2/37 in four overs. Adam Milne (1/30) and Ish Sodhi (1/30) recorded identical figures. Lahiru Kumara drew the first blood for SL as he claimed 3/38. Maheesh Theekshana (1/22) and Pramod Madushan (1/38) were the other Lankan bowlers among the wickets.