NZ vs SL, Kane Williamson slams 27th Test century: Stats

Mar 13, 2023

Kane Williamson clocked his 27th Test century in the ongoing opening Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The former NZ skipper batted with intent in the fourth innings and accomplished the milestone off 177 deliveries. Notably, the hosts are chasing 285 for victory and Williamson's hundred has given them a realistic chance. Here we look at his stats.

A compact knock from Williamson

While NZ were 28/1 at stumps on Day 4, rain delayed the start of the fifth day's play. Hence, the Kiwis needed 257 runs in a minimum of 53 overs when play started on the final day. Williamson was watchful initially as the Christchurch track offered assistance to Sri Lanka bowlers. However, he shifted gears later on and raced to a brilliant ton.

Highest run-scorer for New Zealand

NZ's highest run-scorer in Tests, Williamson has raced past 7,880 runs at a brilliant average of 53-plus (50s:33, 100s: 27). Interestingly, he remains the only NZ batter with over 20 tons in the format. Ross Taylor follows Williamson with 19 centuries. Meanwhile, Williamson couldn't do much in NZ's first innings as he walked back after scoring just a solitary run off 11 balls.

Fourth-most tons among active players

Williamson has equaled former South African skipper Graeme Smith and ex-Australian captain Allan Border in terms of Test centuries. Among active players, only India's Virat Kohli (28), England's Joe Root (29) and Australia's Steve Smith (30) own more Test tons.

1,000 Test runs vs Sri Lanka

During the course of his ton, Williamson completed 1,000 Test runs versus SL in 11 Tests at a 65-plus average. Tom Latham (1,019) and Stephen Fleming (1,166) are the other NZ batters with 1,000 or more Test runs against the Lankans. Notably, Williamson owns four tons and five fifties against the Islanders in the longest format. The tally also includes a double-ton (242*).