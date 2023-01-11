Sports

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

India are 1-0 up in the three-match series (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India will look to seal the deal as they take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series on Thursday (January 12). The Men in Blue would be high on confidence, having comprehensively clinched the opener by 67 runs. Meanwhile, the Lankan Lions also walked away with some positives in the first ODI. Here's the preview of the second ODI.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The second ODI will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 32 ODIs have been played at his venue so far with the team batting first winning on 19 occasions. Spinners can be fruitful with the boundaries being on the larger side. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

India have firmly dominated Sri Lanka in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs (94-57). One of their duels ended in a tie. Their preceding meeting in the format saw India beat SL 2-1 in an away series in 2021. On Indian soil, the two Asian nations previously met way back in 2017. The Men in Blue clinched that series by 2-1 as well.

Can Sri Lanka bounce back?

The opener was a high-scoring affair as the Lankans managed 306/8 while chasing 374. Skipper Dasun Shanaka starred for them, scoring an unbeaten 108. While Virat Kohli slammed a brilliant 113 for India, skipper Rohit Sharma contributed with a quickfire 83. As the Lankan bowlers endured a horrendous outing in the opener, spinner Maheesh Theekshana can be inducted into the XI.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Who are the key performers?

Kohli scored centuries in his last two ODI assignments. He owns nine tons in the format versus Sri Lanka. At Eden Gardens, Rohit slammed the highest-ever individual ODI score (264) vs SL in 2014. Pathum Nissanka was on a roll last year, having smashed 491 runs in 11 ODIs at 49.1. Shanaka has a batting strike rate of 133.07 versus India in white-ball cricket.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kusal Mendis, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Charith Asalanka, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Umran Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammed Siraj. Fantasy XI (Option 2): KL Rahul (C), Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Umran Malik, Kasun Rajitha, Mohammed Siraj.