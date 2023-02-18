Sports

Harry Brook slams twin fifties in Day-Night Test: Key stats

Harry Brook slams twin fifties in Day-Night Test: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 18, 2023, 12:37 pm 3 min read

England's batting sensation Harry Brook has smoked twin fifties in the ongoing opening game against New Zealand, which happens to be a Day-Night affair. He backed his 81-ball 89 from the first innings with a fiery 41-ball 54 (7 fours, 2 sixes). Notably, the 23-year-old has now breached the fifty-run mark six times in eight Test innings. Here we look at his stats.

Another power-packed knock from Brook

England were 144/4 when Brook arrived to bat in the third innings of the contest. Unfazed by the pink ball, Brook again attacked from the outset and scored runs all over the park. As a result, the swashbuckler touched the 50-run mark off just 37 deliveries. Brook eventually fell prey to debutant right-arm pacer Tickner. His efforts helped England finish at 374.

How has Brook fared in Tests?

Brook, who debuted in Tests versus South Africa in September last year, has made a jaw-dropping start to his Test career. He has so far accumulated 623 runs in five games at a stellar average of 77.88. Meanwhile, his strike rate is nearly 97 (96.89). The right-handed batter now owns three tons and as many fifties in the format (Highest score: 153).

Stunning start to his Test career

As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook's tally of 623 runs is the fifth-highest for any batter after eight Test innings. India's Vinod Kambli (793), India's Sunil Gavaskar (774), West Indies' George Headley (703), and England's Herbert Sutcliffe (653) are the only ones ahead in this regard.

Sensational run in the Pakistan series

Brook scripted a plethora of records during the Pakistan Test series last year. With 468 runs in three Tests, the 23-year-old finished the series as the highest run-getter. His average and strike rate read 93.60 and 93.41, respectively. Brook became the first England batter to score 450+ runs in a Test series in Pakistan. As a result, England recorded a historic 3-0 triumph.

Centuries in each game of an away series

Brook, who was adjudged the Player of the Series, smashed centuries in all three games versus Pakistan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook has become only the second batter to score hundreds in each game of an away series (three or more Tests). New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is the only other batter with the feat. Notably, the Pakistan series marked Brook's maiden away Test assignment.

Centuries in three consecutive away Tests

Brook became the eighth England batter to have scored centuries in three consecutive away Tests. Ken Barrington, Jack Hobbs, Wally Hammond, Chris Broad, Joe Root, Andrew Strauss, and Alastair Cook are the other England batters with this feat.

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, England made a stunning declaration on 325/9. Brook (89) and Ben Duckett (84) made key contributions. In reply, NZ rallied to 306/10. Tom Blundell slammed 138. Devon Conway struck 77. England, in their second innings, posted 374 thanks to fifties from Brook, Root (57), and Ben Foakes (51). The Kiwis have been set a mammoth target of 394 runs.