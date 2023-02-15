Sports

Women's T20 WC, IND vs WI: Matthews elects to bat

Jemimah Rodrigues starred for India against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and West Indies are set to square off in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group B match. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the last outing. The Women in Blue will be high on confidence as they gear up to tackle the former champions. WI skipper Hayley Matthews has won the toss and elected to bat.

Smriti Mandhana returns to India's XI

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh. West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews (captain), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wicket-keeper), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Newlands in Cape Town will host this fixture. It's a batter-friendly venue, with 149 as the average first innings total. Spinners have been highly effective here in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (6:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record

India own a 12-8 win-loss record against West Indies in WT20Is. They met twice in the lately concluded Women's T20I tri-series in South Africa, with India winning on both occasions. India's last defeat against West Indies dates back to November 22, 2016.

Here are the key performers (WT20Is)

Harmanpreet has slammed 2,956 runs across 147 matches, hitting one hundred and nine fifties. Deepti has bagged 97 WT20I scalps at 19.50. Hayley Matthews, who bowls off-spin, has claimed 74 wickets at 18.25. She has also scored 1,493 runs. Left-arm spinner Radha has snapped up 67 wickets at 20.82. Shafali has whacked 1,264 runs across 52 matches, striking at 134.46.