Sports

WPL Auction: RCB acquire Ellyse Perry for Rs. 1.7 crore

WPL Auction: RCB acquire Ellyse Perry for Rs. 1.7 crore

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 13, 2023, 03:12 pm 2 min read

Perry to play for RCB (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction. The franchise had to splash a staggering Rs. 1.7 crore to get her on board. Perry is arguably the finest all-rounder in the history of the game and her stellar records state the same. Here we look at her stats in T20 cricket.

A look at her WT20I numbers

The dasher has so far accumulated 1,515 in 134 WT20Is at a decent average of 31.56 (SR: 111.97). The tally includes seven half-centuries. Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer is the third-highest wicket-taker in the format, having scalped 120 wickets at an economy rate of 5.84. Perry has as many as four four-wicket hauls under her belt.

Perry to join forces with Mandhana

Meanwhile, Perry will play alongside Indian opener Smriti Mandhana in the inaugural WPL. RCB bought the latter for Rs. 3.4 crore in the auction event. Mandhana is also expected to lead the franchise. Notably, she is the seventh-highest scorer in women's T20Is. She has piled up 2,651 runs for India Women at 27.32. Mandhana has slammed 20 fifties.

WPL to get underway on March 4

Meanwhile, the opener of the inaugural WPL will be played on March 4. The competition will conclude on March 26. A total of 22 games will be played across two venues in Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI).