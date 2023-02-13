Sports

Eoin Morgan retires from all forms of cricket: Details here

Morgan retired from international cricket last year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has called time on his professional career with immediate effect. Morgan, who retired from international cricket last year, led the Three Lions to a titular run in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He captained England in 126 ODIs and 72 T20Is and finished as their most successful skipper in white-ball cricket. Morgan recently featured at the SA20 league.

Morgan announced his retirement on Twitter

A look at Morgan's international career

Morgan made 248 appearances in ODIs. He aggregated 7,701 runs at 39.29, smashing 14 hundreds and 47 fifties. In T20Is, the southpaw clobbered 2,458 runs at 28.58. He slammed 14 fifties in this format, with the best score of 91. Across 16 Tests, Morgan amassed 700 runs at 30.43. He notched two hundreds and three fifties.

Morgan represented Ireland between 2006 and 2009

For the unversed, Morgan started his international career with the Ireland cricket team. The left-handed batter represented the nation between 2006 and 2009. Morgan made his international debut for England in May 2009 against West Indies. He was an integral member of the England side that won the T20 World Cup in 2010. Morgan slammed 183 runs at 36.60 in that tournament.

Morgan transformed England's white-ball sides

Morgan had replaced Alastair Cook as England's ODI captain ahead of the 2015 World Cup. Although England failed miserably, Morgan changed the shape of England's white-ball sides. He instilled the counter-attacking instinct in the ODI side that paid dividends. Four years later, England won their first-ever World Cup, defeating New Zealand in a historic final at Lord's.

What's next for Morgan?

Morgan's last professional game came in the SA20 league on February 8. His side Paarl Royals lost the semi-final to Pretoria Capitals in Johannesburg. As announced by Morgan, he will be "involved in the game, working alongside broadcasters at international and franchise tournaments as a commentator and a pundit". He also looks forward to spending more time with his family.