Sports

Pakistan vs England: Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed breaks this record

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 18, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

Abrar Ahmed took four wickets in the first innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed continues to grab eyeballs with his vicious deliveries. He shone with another four-wicket haul, this time in the first innings of the 3rd Test against England. Ahmed and Nauman Ali took eight wickets between them as England folded for 354 on Day 2. The former now has the most Test wickets for Pakistan after the first three innings since debut.

Ahmed recorded figures worth 4/150

Ahmed registered figures of 4/150 in the first innings. He dismissed Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Mark Wood, and Ollie Robinson. As per Mohandas Menon, Abrar now holds the record for the most Test wickets for Pakistan after the first three innings since debut (15). He took his third-consecutive four-wicket haul in the format. Ahmed registered figures worth 7/114 and 4/120 in Multan.

Ahmed breaks Fazal Mahmood's record

Ahmed broke the 70-year-old record of Fazal Mahmood, who took 14 wickets in his first three Test innings (in Oct 1952). The latter took two, five, and seven wickets in the three innings, respectively.

A phenomenal start for Ahmed

Ahmed took a record-breaking seven wickets in his first innings in Test cricket. He became just the 13th Pakistani bowler to have registered a fifer on Test debut. Ahmed then claimed four more wickets in the second innings. His 11/234 are the second-best match figures for Pakistan on Test debut. He is only behind Mohammad Zahid (11/130 vs New Zealand, 1996).

What are the strengths of Ahmed?

Ahmed is a leg-break bowler but relies more on his googlies. Deemed a mystery spinner, Ahmed can deliver a vicious carrom ball. He has variety aplenty and knows the art of producing crucial breakthroughs. Ahmed can be the next big thing in Pakistan if utilized properly. He could also be a complete package in white-ball cricket.

3rd Test: The summary of Day 2

England restarted from their overnight score of 7/1 on Day 2. Ben Duckett and Pope shared a 58-run stand before the former departed. Joe Root recorded a golden duck. England captain Ben Stokes was dismissed after getting run-out. Brook and Foakes helped England recover from 145/5. Contributions from Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson propelled England to 354. Pakistan finished on 21/0 at stumps.