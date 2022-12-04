Sports

England's Zak Crawley smashes his seventh Test fifty: Key stats

England's Zak Crawley smashes his seventh Test fifty: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 04, 2022, 03:05 pm 3 min read

Zak Crawley averages 123.00 against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England opener Zak Crawley blasted a quickfire 50 off 48 deliveries on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan on Sunday. The right-hander fetched seven fours in what was another entertaining knock. Crawley clocked his third fifty of the year. Notably, he notched a sizzling 122 off 111 deliveries in the first innings. We decode his stats.

Crawley averages 123.00 against Pakistan

Crawley has thrived against Pakistan in the longest format of the game. He has whipped 492 runs in four innings while averaging an astonishing 123.00. It's the most number of runs he has scored against an opposition in Test cricket. He has hammered 297 and 281 runs against South Africa and West Indies, respectively. Crawley's scores versus Pakistan read 53(99), 267(393), 122(111), and 50(48).

Crawley puts up a brisk show

Crawley meant business and helped England extend the 78-run lead. Despite England losing Ben Duckett early, Crawley showed a hostile approach and slammed back-to-back fours off Naseem Shah in the fifth over. He clubbed him for three boundaries in the 11th over. Later, Crawley took a single to reach the fifty-run mark but was dismissed two deliveries later.

Decoding Crawley’s Test numbers

Crawley debuted against New Zealand in late 2019. He has since scored 1,535 runs across 29 matches in the format, averaging 29.51. He has struck three hundreds and seven fifties, with the best score of 267 (vs PAK). At home, Crawley has compiled 747 runs at 31.12. Meanwhile, he has racked up 788 runs in away venues at 28.14.

Crawley unlocks an elite feat

England's Crawley (122), Ben Duckett (107), Ollie Pope (108), and Harry Brook (153) completed their respective hundreds on Day 1. According to the ICC, this is the first instance of four batters scoring tons on Day 1 of a Test match.

First England opening pair to add 200 runs against Pakistan

Duckett and Crawley scripted history in the first innings by becoming the first England pair to add 200 or more runs for the opening wicket against Pakistan in Tests. They also became the second visiting opening pair to fetch a double-century partnership (233) on Pakistan soil. The duo joined the Indian pair of Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, who added 410 runs in 2006.

How has the Test panned out?

England hoarded a daunting 657 runs in 101 overs. Four of England's batters scored centuries, while Ben Stokes and Will Jacks put up a fiery show later. Spinner Zahid Mahmood (4/235) toiled hard to get the breakthroughs. Pakistan then hammered 579/10, thanks to centuries from openers and skipper Babar Azam. Seamer Mohammad Ali has forced early inroads for the hosts in the second innings.