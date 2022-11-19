Sports

Who is England Women's new head coach Jon Lewis?

Who is England Women's new head coach Jon Lewis?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha Nov 19, 2022, 01:04 pm 3 min read

Jon Lewis has succeeded former Australia international Lisa Keightley (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Jon Lewis has been named the new head coach of the England women's team. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the same on Friday (November 18). Lewis' maiden assignment will be the tour of West Indies, which will get underway on December 4. Three ODIs and five T20Is will be played on the tour. Here we present Lewis' profile.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jon Lewis has succeeded former Australia international Lisa Keightley, who stepped down from the post in August.

Keightley, who held the position for three years, decided not to pursue the option of a contract extension

Lewis is a former England international and also has a strong resume as a coach.

Notably, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is just a few months away.

Career A look at his career stats for England

Lewis, who was a right-arm fast bowler, played for England between 2005 and 2007. He played a solitary Test, claiming 3/68 versus Sri Lanka in Nottingham in 2006. Lewis also featured in 13 ODIs, taking 18 scalps at 27.77. His best performance was 4/36. He also played two T20Is, picking four scalps at just 13.75. He claimed a four-fer (4/24).

Numbers A tally of 849 FC wickets for Lewis

Lewis represented the likes of Gloucestershire, Surrey, and Sussex in England's County cricket. He also featured in the solitary game for England. Lewis ended up with a tally of 849 scalps at 26.26. His tally included 35 five-wicket hauls with the best of 8/95. He spent 17 years with Gloucestershire, claiming 771 wickets. With the bat, Lewis scored 4,693 FC runs (14 fifties).

Do you know? His numbers in white-ball cricket

In 232 List A matches, Lewis managed to claim 302 scalps at 26.45. He managed 11 four-wicket hauls and two fifers. His best performance was 5/19. Meanwhile, he also took part in 70 matches in the 20-over format, finishing with 62 scalps at 30.50.

Coaching His stint as a coach

The 47-year-old Lewis announced his retirement as a player in 2014 and took over as Sussex's bowling coach. He was then roped in as the assistant head coach at Sussex. Lewis has served England's Under-19 team as the head coach. During Chris Silverwood's tenure as the head coach, Lewis also operated as the fast-bowling coach of the England men's Test and white-ball teams.

Statement What did Lewis say on his appointment?

Speaking on his appointment, Lewis said, "It's very exciting to have been appointed as Head Coach of the England Women's team. It's a new challenge." "Our immediate focus is the West Indies, and particularly getting some points on the board in the ICC Women's Championship, and then we'll look ahead to South Africa and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup."

Performance How England Women have fared recently?

England Women are currently seventh in the ICC Women's Championship standings, having lost their first three games. The standings will determine the direct qualification for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup. England's last assignment saw them suffer a 0-3 ODI series clean sweep at home against India. Lewis now has the onus to bring the side back to winning ways.