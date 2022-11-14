Sports

Temba Bavuma returns to SA's Test squad for Australia series

Nov 14, 2022

The three-match Test series would be underway on December 17

South Africa's white-ball skipper Temba Bavuma returns to the squad for their upcoming Test series in Australia, starting December 17. Bavuma was out of action in Test cricket due to an elbow injury. The 16-man squad also sees the return of Rassie van der Dussen, who was out with a finger injury. Meanwhile, pacer Gerald Coetzee has earned his maiden Test call-up.

Information SA's Test squad for Australia series

SA's Test squad for Australia series: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Khaya Zondo.

Bowling A stunning pace-bowling attack

SA boast a stunning pace-bowling attack for the tour. Kagiso Rabada will spearhead the attack alongside Anrich Nortje. Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, and Coetzee will assist them. Besides, Duanne Olivier and Lutho Sipamla have been left out. Frontline spinner Keshav Maharaj returns after recovering from the groin injury he sustained during the T20 World Cup. Simon Harmer will serve as his backup.

Schedule AUS vs SA, Test series: Schedule

Below is the schedule for the Australia-SA Test series December 9-12: Tour game in Brisbane December 17-21: 1st Test in Brisbane December 26-30: 2nd Test in Melbourne (Boxing Day Test) January 4-8: 3rd Test in Sydney