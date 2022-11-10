Sports

Hardik Pandya smashes his 3rd T20I fifty: Key stats

Hardik Pandya smashes his 3rd T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 10, 2022, 04:08 pm 1 min read

Pandya played a brilliant knock (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Hardik Pandya smashed his third T20I fifty during India's high-voltage semi-final clash against England in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. It was Pandya's maiden fifty in the tournament. While Pandya was watchful initially, he shifted gears in the end overs. He ended up scoring 63 off 33 balls (4s: 4, 6s: 5). Here we look at Pandya's stats.

Performance Pandya powers India to 168/6

England won the toss in the all-important game and invited India to bat first at the Adelaide Oval. India were 75/3 when Pandya arrived in the 12th over. He steadied the ship with a 61-run stand alongside Virat Kohli for the fourth wicket. Pandya went berserk toward the end as the Men in Blue posted 168/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Campaign How has Pandya fared in the tournament?

Overall, Pandya has scored 128 runs in six matches in the tournament (SR: 131.95). The dasher previously played an important 40-run knock in India's opener against Pakistan. Notably, Pandya, who balls right-arm pace, has been brilliant with the ball in the tournament. He has so far scalped eight wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.45.