Sports

T20 World Cup: Pakistan need 128 runs to enter semis

T20 World Cup: Pakistan need 128 runs to enter semis

Written by V Shashank Nov 06, 2022, 11:23 am 3 min read

Shaheen Afridi claimed his maiden four-fer (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan need to chase a 128-run target to make way alongside India from Group 2 in the semi-finals. Najmul Hossain Shanto (54) was the lone warrior for the Bangla Tigers in what was a lackluster display from the top and middle-order (127/8). Seamer Shaheen Afridi clipped an astonishing four-fer, while Shadab Khan garnered a couple of wickets. Here's more.

Powerplay A slow start for Bangladesh

Shaheen conceded a boundary to tally six runs off the opening over. Naseem Shah gave away seven runs before Shaheen got the breakthrough, bowling short to uproot Litton Das (10). Shanto and Soumya Sarkar seized 13 runs off Mohammad Wasim Jr, followed by six runs in the next two overs combined. All in all, Bangladesh raked in only 40/1 in the powerplay.

Partnership Shanto-Sarkar steady the ship

From being 21/1 within three overs, Shanto and Sarkar steadied the ship by negating the threat on offer. The pair stitched a crucial 52-run stand for the second wicket, thereby piloting the Tigers past 70 before Sarkar was out LBW by Shadab. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's the highest second-wicket partnership by Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 WC.

Knock Shanto delivers the goods

Shanto, who was dropped on 11, ended up registering his second fifty of the tournament. The southpaw scored 54 off 48 deliveries, hitting seven fours. In the 14th over, he came down to track to play Iftikhar Ahmed only to be bowled out while attempting a nothing shot. Earlier in the tournament, Shanto scored a 55-ball 71 against Zimbabwe after surviving a run-out scare.

Shadab Joint-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan

Despite conceding nine runs off his first over, Shadab bounced back to garner 2/30 in four overs. The ace spinner steered to 97 T20I wickets, averaging 21.15. He is now Pakistan's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, equaling Shahid Afridi. Overall, Shadab has become the seventh-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, pipping Mustafizur Rahman (96).

Information 7th T20I duck for Shakib

Skipper Shakib was out LBW under controversial circumstances. He registered his seventh duck in T20Is. He now has the third-most ducks for Bangladesh, only behind Sarkar (11) and Mushfiqur Rahim (8).

H2H Pakistan will look to extend the lead over Bangladesh

Pakistan have firmly dominated Bangladesh in terms of head-to-head record in T20 Internationals (15-2). Bangladesh's last T20I victory over the Men in Green was recorded in 2016. Notably, the two sides met twice last month and Pakistan emerged victorious on both occasions. In T20 World Cups, Pakistan have thrashed the Bangla Tigers in all their five meetings so far.

Shaheen Career-best figures for Shaheen

Left-armer Shaheen was spot on in the death-overs, clipping three wickets to tally 4/22. It's his maiden four-fer and best figure in the format. Notably, he fetched Mosaddek Hossain and Nurul Hasan in a span of few deliveries in the 17th over, cutting down any chances of a hostile finish. He now owns 55 T20I scalps at 22.92, equaling Imad Wasim.