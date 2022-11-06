Sports

T20 WC, Brandon Glover claims three-fer against SA: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 06, 2022, 10:55 am 2 min read

Brandon Glover recorded a three-wicket haul in Netherlands' final Super 12 game against South Africa in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The right-arm pacer claimed figures worth 3/9 in two overs. Riding on his brilliance, the Dutch team pulled off a shocking upset and thrashed the Proteas side by 13 runs at the Adelaide Oval. Here we look at Glover's stats.

Performance Brandon Glover dents South Africa's chase

The game was a virtual qualifier for SA as a win would have earned them a semi-final spot. However, Netherlands, who were already eliminated, stunned Temba Bavuma's men. Their chase of 159 was largely dented by Glover, who dismissed the likes of Rilee Rossouw, David Miller and Wayne Parnell. The African team could only manage 145/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Career A look at Glover's T20I numbers

Glover, who made his T20I debut in 2019, has so far scalped 37 wickets in 24 games. Moreover, he boasts a sensational economy rate of 6.78. His average reads 14.62. His best figures of 4/12 were recorded against UAE in 2019. He took seven wickets in just three games in T20 WC 2022 at a brilliant economy rate of 6.79.

Match Summary How did the match pan out?

Netherlands posted 158/4 after being put on to bat first at the Adelaide Oval. While Colin Ackermann (41*) was the side's highest run-scorer, Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd and Tom Cooper played crucial knocks. In reply, SA lost wickets at regular intervals. Besides Glover, Fred Klaassen and Bas de Leede took two wickets apiece. Rilee Rossouw (25) top scored for the Proteas team.