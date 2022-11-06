Mumbai win maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Key stats
Mumbai claimed their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by overcoming Himachal Pradesh in the final. Ajinkya Rahane's men restricted HP to 143/8 in 20 overs. Mohit Avasthi and Tanush Kotian picked three scalps each. In response, Mumbai got past HP's total with three wickets to spare. Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan got useful 30-plus scores to make the difference. Here's more.
HP were reduced to 58/6 in the 10th over before Vasisht and Ekant Sen added a fifty-plus stand. Sen managed a vital 37 run at number eight which helped HP surpass 140. Mumbai bowlers were solid with Kotian (3/15) being the chief architect. In response, Mumbai lost both their openers cheaply before some useful contributions thereafter helped them get past HP's score.
Iyer scored a crucial 34-run knock for Mumbai. His innings was laced with four fours and a six. After impressing in the ODI series between India and South Africa last month, Iyer came to play for Mumbai in 2022 SMAT. His scores read: 3, 8, 15, 40, 73, and 34. Iyer has raced to 5,240 runs at 32.32.
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a 27-run knock for Mumbai, having faced 28 balls. He hit 3 fours and a six. Yashasvi finished the tournament as Mumbai's second-highest run-scorer. He piled up 266 runs from 10 games at 33.25. Sarfaraz was Mumbai's top scorer versus HP (31-ball 36). He smashed three fours and a six. In 10 matches, Sarfaraz finished with 199 runs.
Avasthi and Kotian finished with spells of 3/21 and 3/15 respectively. Both players ended the tourney with 10 scalps each, registering their best bowling performance in the final.
HP skipper Rishi Dhawan made his presence felt with figures worth 2/26 from 3.3 overs. Dhawan finished the tournament with 13 scalps from seven games at 13.61. Overall in T20s, he has claimed 106 scalps.