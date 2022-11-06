Sports

Mumbai win maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Key stats

Mumbai win maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 06, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

Shreyas Iyer scored a 26-ball 34 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai claimed their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by overcoming Himachal Pradesh in the final. Ajinkya Rahane's men restricted HP to 143/8 in 20 overs. Mohit Avasthi and Tanush Kotian picked three scalps each. In response, Mumbai got past HP's total with three wickets to spare. Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan got useful 30-plus scores to make the difference. Here's more.

MUM vs HP How did the match pan out?

HP were reduced to 58/6 in the 10th over before Vasisht and Ekant Sen added a fifty-plus stand. Sen managed a vital 37 run at number eight which helped HP surpass 140. Mumbai bowlers were solid with Kotian (3/15) being the chief architect. In response, Mumbai lost both their openers cheaply before some useful contributions thereafter helped them get past HP's score.

Iyer Iyer chips in with a 34-run knock

Iyer scored a crucial 34-run knock for Mumbai. His innings was laced with four fours and a six. After impressing in the ODI series between India and South Africa last month, Iyer came to play for Mumbai in 2022 SMAT. His scores read: 3, 8, 15, 40, 73, and 34. Iyer has raced to 5,240 runs at 32.32.

Duo Key numbers for Yashasvi and Sarfaraz

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a 27-run knock for Mumbai, having faced 28 balls. He hit 3 fours and a six. Yashasvi finished the tournament as Mumbai's second-highest run-scorer. He piled up 266 runs from 10 games at 33.25. Sarfaraz was Mumbai's top scorer versus HP (31-ball 36). He smashed three fours and a six. In 10 matches, Sarfaraz finished with 199 runs.

Information Avasthi and Kotian impress with three-fers

Avasthi and Kotian finished with spells of 3/21 and 3/15 respectively. Both players ended the tourney with 10 scalps each, registering their best bowling performance in the final.

Information Rishi Dhawan finishes with 13 scalps for HP

HP skipper Rishi Dhawan made his presence felt with figures worth 2/26 from 3.3 overs. Dhawan finished the tournament with 13 scalps from seven games at 13.61. Overall in T20s, he has claimed 106 scalps.