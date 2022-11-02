Sports

2022 ICC T20 World Cup, India beat Bangladesh: Key takeaways

India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India have virtually secured a place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals with a five-run win (DLS method) over Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 Group 2 match in Adelaide. The contest proceeded like a roller coaster as Bangladesh were in the hunt till the end. However, India emerged victorious in the rain-curtailed game as we present the key takeaways.

Match summary How did the match pan out?

India posted 184/6 after being asked to bat first at the Adelaide Oval. While Virat Kohli and KL Rahul smashed fifties, Hasan Mahmud claimed a three-fer. Bangladesh needed to chase 151 in 16 overs as rain shortened the game. While Litton Das got the side off to a flier, India bounced back towards the end. Bangladesh could only manage 145/6 in their 16 overs.

Powerplay India continue to struggle in powerplays

Although India posted a daunting total, they couldn't set the powerplay on fire. The Men in Blue were off to a stiff start as Bangladesh's new-ball bowlers did well. While skipper Rohit Sharma received an early lifeline, Hasan Mahmud dismissed him for two. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli played some fine shots toward the end of powerplay. India were 37/1 at the six-over mark.

Information India's powerplay scores in the tournament

India are yet to touch the 40-run mark in the first six overs at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Their scores in the first six overs read 31/3 vs Pakistan (Melbourne), 32/1 vs Netherlands (Sydney), 33/2 vs SA (Perth), and 37/1 vs Bangladesh (Adelaide).

Rahul KL Rahul finds his mojo back

After a string of low scores, KL Rahul unleashed his A-game and scored a fiery fifty. The dasher was watchful at the start and then went for the big shots. He scored 50 off 32 balls, a knock laced with three boundaries and four sixes. He eventually fell prey to opposition skipper Shakib Al Hasan in the 10th over.

Milestone Virat Kohli becomes highest run-getter in T20 WC

Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 44-ball 64, became the highest run-scorer in T20 WC history. He went past Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 1,016 runs in the tournament. With 220 runs, the 33-year-old also became the highest run-scorer in the ongoing competition. He has three fifties in four outings in the T20 WC 2022. He was solid versus Bangladesh, scoring an unbeaten 64.

Information Hasan Mahmud records career-best figures

Although Hasan Mahmud struggled to contain runs throughout the contest, he scalped important wickets. He claimed career-best figures of 3/47 in four overs, having dismissed Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. Besides him, skipper Shakib Al Hasan scalped a couple of wickets.

Litton Das Litton Das sets the stage on fire

Bangladesh got off to a fiery start as opener Litton Das was at his fluent best. He smashed a 21-ball fifty, the second-fastest by a Bangladesh batter in T20Is. As a result, the Bangla Tigers were 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score when rain interrupted the play at the seven-over mark. Litton was run out after scoring a 27-ball 60.

Arshdeep Arshdeep Singh's game-changing over

The game was perfectly poised at the 11-over mark with Bangladesh being 99/2. Arshdeep Singh then dismissed Shakib Al Hasan and Afif Hossain in the following over and the Bangla Tigers couldn't recover afterwards. Moreover, the left-arm pacer conceded just two runs in that over which bolstered the required run rate. Arshdeep eventually returned with figures of 2/38 in four overs.

Scenarios What are the qualification scenarios?

With three wins and one loss, India are now atop the Group 2 standings. Although they are virtually through to the next stage, a win against Zimbabwe in their last league game would seal a spot. Bangladesh remain at the third place with two wins, one loss and an abandoned game. Their rely upon other results to go through besides winning their remaining game.

Information India continue to dominate Bangladesh in T20Is

India have enhanced their head-to-head record against Bangladesh in T20Is (11-1). In T20 World Cups, India have defeated Bangladesh in all four meetings so far. The Tigers have only one victory against the Men in Blue in the format.