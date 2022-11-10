Sports

Virat Kohli shines in another T20 WC semi-final: Notable records

Nov 10, 2022

Kohli slammed 50 off 40 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Virat Kohli and his form continue to shine in ICC T20 World Cup knockout matches. He maintained his dominance in the semis after scoring a 40-ball 50 against England at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli scored his fourth half-century in a T20 WC semi-final. He also became the first batter to have slammed 4,000 runs in T20I cricket. Here are the records he scripted.

Feat Fourth half-century in T20 WC semis

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup knockout matches. He has racked up 288 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 152.38. Notably, Kohli has scored fifties in each of the four matches and returned unbeaten in two of them. West Indies' Marlon Samuels is the only other batter with over 200 runs in these matches.

Heroics A look at Kohli's heroics

In 2014, Kohli's 72* (44) powered India to a six-wicket win against South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Although India lost the final to Sri Lanka, Kohli starred with a 77-run knock. In 2016, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 89(47) against West Indies in the semi-final. However, India lost by seven wickets. And now, Kohli has another fifty in a T20 WC knockout.

Milestone First batter to complete 4,000 T20I runs

Kohli put up another stellar show in the upcoming semi-final against England. He touched the 4,000-run mark in the shortest format. Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket, having slammed 4,008 runs from 115 T20Is at an average of 52.73. He has a remarkable strike rate of 137.96. The tally includes 38 fifty-plus scores (one century).

Adelaide Most international runs at Adelaide Oval

King Kohli continues to rule at the Adelaide Oval. He now has the most international runs by a visiting batter at this venue in Australia. Kohli owns 957 runs from 11 internationals at an incredible 73.61 at this venue. He overtook the legendary Brian Lara, who earlier held this record. The West Indies legend slammed 940 runs at 67.14 in Adelaide.

Do you know? Another feat for Kohli

Kohli has scored 250+ runs for the third time in a T20 World Cup edition (2014, 2016, and 2022). Kohli managed 273 runs in the 2016 T20 World Cup and prior to that, he amassed 319 runs at 106.33 in the 2014 edition.

Information Kohli breaks this record of Sachin Tendulkar

Kohli now has the most runs by an Indian in the ICC World Cup knockouts (ODIs and T20Is). Kohli, who touched the 350-run mark, surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (339) in this regard. Rohit Sharma occupies the third spot with 333 runs.