Virat Kohli slams invasion of privacy; hotel room video leaked

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 31, 2022

The leaked video shows Kohli's hotel room

The breach of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's privacy has left him furious. Kohli, 33, slammed the "fanaticism" after a video of his hotel room in Perth was leaked online. In an Instagram post, Kohli termed the video "appalling", which made him "paranoid" about his privacy. Kohli shared the video hours after India's defeat to South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup in Perth.

Why does this story matter?

As per an ESPNcricinfo report, Kohli posted the video that was originally shared on TikTok by an unidentified user.

The caption of the video, which showed the room where Kohli was staying in Perth, read, "King Kohli's hotel room".

Notably, Kohli has opened up on the breach of privacy in the past well.

In December 2021, he sought privacy for his daughter, Vamika.

Here is the full video

A post shared by virat.kohli on October 31, 2022

Anushka Sharma lashes out at the video

Anushka Sharma, Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor-producer, also expressed her disappointment. "Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem," she wrote on Instagram.

Proteas break Kohli's unbeaten run

Kohli recently featured for India in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match against South Africa. The Proteas put an end to his unbeaten run in the tournament. Kohli starred with a match-winning knock (82*) against Pakistan in the opener. He followed it up with an unbeaten 62 against Netherlands. Against South Africa, Kohli fell for 12 as India lost by five wickets.

Kohli completes 1,000 runs in T20 World Cup

In the match against SA, Kohli completed 1,000 T20 World Cup runs. The Indian batting stalwart became just the second batter after Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene to reach the landmark. Earlier this week, Kohli became the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, surpassing Chris Gayle. Kohli touched the 1,000-run mark in his 24th match. While the dashing batter averages 83.41, his strike rate reads 131.71.

India will take on Bangladesh next

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI hasn't raised the issue regarding Kohli's breach of privacy with the ICC or Cricket Australia. However, the hotel will look into the matter. Meanwhile, Team India will take on Bangladesh in their fourth Super 12 encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. India are second in the Group 2 standings, behind South Africa.