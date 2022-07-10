Suryakumar's century in vain as England earn consolation win
England beat India in the third and final T20I on Sunday to earn a consolation win. India came into this match having gained a 2-0 lead. Batting first, England managed 215/7 in 20 overs. Dawid Malan scored a sparkling 77. In response, Suryakumar Yadav hit a defiant century but his lone effort wasn't enough. Here are further details.
England were off to a flier before being reduced to 84/3. Malan and Liam Livingstone added a fifty-plus stand to get England back on track. Livingstone smashed four sixes in his unbeaten 42. For India, Ravi Bishnoi (2/30) was pick of the bowlers. In response, India were 31/3 before Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer resurrected India's innings. However, India fell short in the end.
Malan scored a superb 77-run knock, smashing six fours and five sixes. He had a strike rate of 197.44. The southpaw registered his 12th T20I fifty. He has raced to 1,356 runs in T20Is at 41.09. He is now the fifth Englishman to get past 1,300 T20I runs. Malan registered his second T20I fifty versus India.
England (215/7) posted their highest T20I score versus India. This was the second instance in which England hammered 200-plus runs. This was the 14th instance in which England score a 200-plus score in T20Is.
Surya and Shreyas have now stitched the highest fourth-wicket stand for India in T20Is (119). They have surpassed the 107-run stand between KL Rahul and MS Dhoni versus West Indies in Lauderhill in 2016
Suryakumar (117) has become the fifth Indian batter to slam a century in T20Is. Rohit Sharma (4), KL Rahul (2), Suresh Raina (1), and Deepak Hooda (1) are the other batters. SKY is also the 3rd Indian to score a century versus England in T20Is after Rohit and Rahul. He has one century and four fifties in T20Is now.
As per Cricbuzz, the 117 runs by Surya is the highest by a player batting at number 4 or below from a Full Member nation surpassing Glenn Maxwell's 113* versus India in Bengaluru in 2019.
Reece Topley was exceptional for England, claiming three wickets for just 22 runs in four overs. This is now his best bowling figures in T20Is. He has raced to 12 scalps at 28.42.