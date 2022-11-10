Sports

Alex Hales gets to 2,000 runs in T20Is: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 10, 2022, 03:38 pm 2 min read

Alex Hales smashed England's maiden century in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's Alex Hales has completed 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals. The dashing opener achieved the milestone in his 74th match, during England's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash against India. He became the third England player after Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler to get the feat. Overall, 21 players reached the milestone before Hales. Here are further details.

Career How has Hales fared in T20Is?

Making his T20I debut in 2011, Hales has been a prolific run-scorer. Although disciplinary issues put his international career to a standstill in 2019, he made a comeback to the T20I team in September this year. His average and strike rate in the format are in excess of 30 and 137 respectively. Hales has 11 fifties and a ton in the format.

Information His stats in the ongoing tournament

Hales has been in decent form in the ongoing tournament, having scored over 140 runs so far. His highest score (52) was recorded in an all-important clash against England. Hales' strike rate has been over 130.

Summary How did the India's innings pan out?

India posted 168/6 while batting first at the Adelaide Oval. While Virat Kohli (50) smashed a solid half-century at the top, Hardik Pandya went berserk in the end overs. The latter scored 63 off 33 balls. While Chris Jordan scalped a three-fer for England, he gave away 43 runs in his four overs. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes also scalped a wicket apiece.

Return Hales had returned after over three years

Back in 2019, Hales was dropped for failing an ECB recreational drug test for the second time. He was also not included in England's World Cup squad that year. Former England skipper Eoin Morgan had said back in 2020 that Hales can have a future if he regains the trust of the team management. Hales returned during the seven-match T20Is in Pakistan in September.