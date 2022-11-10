Sports

2022 T20 World Cup: England thrash India to reach final

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 10, 2022, 04:33 pm 4 min read

England won the match by 10 wickets

England thrashed India at the Adelaide Oval to reach the final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The Englishmen claimed a 10-wicket win while chasing 169. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales helped England secure a convincing win. Earlier, Virat Kohli broke a flurry of records with another half-century. Hardik Pandya dazzled with a 33-ball 63. England will take on Pakistan in the final.

Match How did the match pan out?

KL Rahul smacked a four on the match's first ball after England skipper Jos Buttler elected field. However, Chris Woakes dismissed Rahul in the very next over. India lost Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav before Kohli and Pandya added 61 runs. Pandya's scintillating knock powered India to 168/6 in 20 overs. Hales and Buttler made it a one-sided affair for England.

England England enter second T20 WC final

England have reached their second final in the T20 World Cup. Their last appearance in the final came in 2010 when England were crowned champions. They defeated Australia in the final. On the other hand, India's wait for an ICC trophy continues! The inaugural T20 World Cup (2007) champions had an opportunity to reach their second final.

4,000 runs First batter to 4,000 T20I runs

Kohli has become the first batter to complete 4,000 runs in T20 Internationals. The batting stalwart accomplished the milestone in his 115th match. Kohli also became the first batter to complete 250 runs in the ongoing tournament. Kohli, the leading run-scorer in the format, completed 4,000 runs by touching the 42-run mark. In April 2021, Kohli was the first to 3,000 T20I runs.

Information 250+ runs in 2022 T20 World Cup

Kohli has scored 250+ runs for the third time in a T20 World Cup edition (2014, 2016, and 2022). Kohli managed 273 runs in the 2016 T20 World Cup and prior to that, he amassed 319 runs at 106.33 in the 2014 edition.

Adelaide Most international runs at Adelaide Oval

King Kohli continues to rule at the Adelaide Oval. He now has the most international runs by a visiting batter at this venue in Australia. Kohli owns 957 runs from 11 internationals at an incredible 73.61 at this venue. He overtook the legendary Brian Lara, who earlier held this record. The West Indies legend slammed 940 runs at 67.14 in Adelaide.

Pandya Third T20I half-century for Pandya

Hardik Pandya, India's x-factor in limited-overs cricket, seized another opportunity. He cracked the code when India were in a spot of bother. Pandya shared a 61-run stand with Kohli after India were reduced to 75/3. The former raced to his third half-century in T20I cricket off just 29 deliveries. Pandya smashed the England bowlers all around the ground.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

England became the first side to win a T20I at the Adelaide Oval after winning the toss. Kohli has scored 250+ runs for the third time in a T20 WC edition (2014, 2016, 2022). This is the first time India played a T20 World Cup knockout match without MS Dhoni. Rohit is the only common player in all six knockouts played by India.

Hales Hales completes 2,000 T20I runs

Hales powered England's run-chase with an astonishing knock. He completed 2,000 runs in T20Is during the chase. The dashing opener achieved the milestone in his 74th match. He became the third England player after Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler to get the feat. Overall, 21 players reached the milestone before Hales. He raced to his 12th half-century in T20I cricket (86*).

Buttler First England batter with 2,500 T20I runs

While Hales tormented the England bowlers, Buttler led from the front (80*). The latter became the first batter from England to complete 2,500 runs in T20Is. The England skipper achieved the milestone in his 102nd match. Overall, he became the 10th batter to accomplish the feat. Buttler smashed his 20th fifty-plus score in the shortest format (one century).

Jordan Chris Jordan races to 93 scalps

England pacer Chris Jordan claimed a three-fer versus India. Jordan finished with 3/43 from his four overs as India were restricted to 168/6. Jordan was instrumental in getting the likes of Rohit Sharma (27), Kohli (50), and Pandya (63). Jordan has now raced to 93 scalps at an average of 27.35 and is now the outright leading wicket-taker for England.

Partnership A record-breaking partnership between Buttler and Hales

Buttler and Hales added 170* for the opening wicket, now the highest partnership in T20 World Cups. They broke the record of Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw, who together scored 168 against Bangladesh in the 2022 edition. Buttler and Hales now has the second-highest partnership against India in T20Is for any wicket. This is also the second-highest partnership for England in T20Is.

Run Rahul's record against top-eight teams

Rahul, who debuted in the tournament last year, has played five games against the top-eight ranked teams in T20 WC. He averages 7.8 in these contests. His scores in these games read 3(8) vs Pakistan (Dubai), 18(16) vs New Zealand (Dubai), 4(8) vs Pakistan (Melbourne), 9(14) vs South Africa (Perth), 5(5) vs England (Adelaide). Notably, Rahul slammed fifties against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.