Najmul Hossain Shanto smashes his second T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 06, 2022, 11:34 am 2 min read

Najmul Hossain has been in fine form lately (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Najmul Hossain Shanto smashed his second T20I fifty during Bangladesh's final Super 12 game against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The young opener smashed 54 off 48 balls at the Adelaide Oval (7 fours). With 180 runs in five games, Shanto is currently Bangladesh's leading run-getter in the ongoing tournament. Here we look at his stats.

Performance Shanto shows character in must-win game

Bangladesh and Pakistan are standing in a virtual qualifier as the winner will advance to the semi-finals. Bangladesh opted to bat first in the contest and Shanto got them off to a good start. After Litton Das' early dismissal, Shanto joined forces with Soumya Sarkar and the duo added 52 runs for the second wicket. Iftikhar Ahmed dismissed Shanto in the 11th over.

Career A look at Shanto's T20I numbers

Shanto, who made his T20I debut in 2019, has so far scored 384 runs in 17 games. He has an average and strike rate of 24 and 108.17, respectively. Both his fifties in T20Is have been recorded in the ongoing tournament. Overall in T20 cricket, he has scored 2,132 runs in 103 matches, with his average and strike rate being 23.95 and 120.59, respectively.

Summary How did Bangladesh's innings pan out?

Besides Shanto, Soumya Sarkar (20) and Afif Hossain (24*) were the other significant run-scorers for Bangladesh. For Pakistan, left-arm speedster Shaheen Afridi was the stand-out bowler, claiming figures worth 4/22 in four overs. While Shadab Khan dismissed two batters, Iftikhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf scalped one wicket apiece.