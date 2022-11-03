Sports

T20 WC: Pakistan beat SA, stay alive in semis race

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 03, 2022, 05:41 pm 3 min read

Heinrich Klaasen smashed a 9-ball 15 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan defeated South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Babar Azam-led side successfully defended 185 as SA lost by 33 runs (DLS method). SA, who were 69/4 in the chase when rain played spoilsport, failed to chase the revised target of 142. Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan impressed with a 52-run knock and two wickets.

Match How did the match pan out?

Incredible fifties from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab powered Pakistan to 185/9. The duo saved Pakistan from a batting collapse after they slumped to 43/4. Earlier, Mohammad Haris, who replaced injured Fakhar Zaman, impressed with his audacious knock. Pakistan too made early inroads in the SA batting line-up, but Temba Bavuma scored a 19-ball 36. However, SA fell short (108/9) while chasing 142 (14).

Iftikhar A defiant knock by Iftikhar

Iftikhar Ahmed set the tone for Pakistan's innings after Pakistan lost successive wickets in the first 10 overs. He helped Pakistan recover, scoring his third half-century in T20I cricket. It was his second half-century in the ongoing T20 World Cup, having slammed his first against India in the opener. Ahmed's fifty against SA came off 33 balls.

Shadab A quickfire fifty by Shadab

While Ahmed saved Pakistan from sinking, Shadab Khan launched his counter-attack. The latter smashed the Proteas bowlers all around the ground. He raced to his maiden T20I half-century off just 20 balls, the second-fastest of the ongoing Super 12 stage. Shadab smashed 52 off 22 balls (3 fours and 4 sixes). He finished with a strike rate of 236.36.

Babar Another forgettable knock!

The lean patch of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues! He is yet to score in double figures in the ongoing T20 World Cup. His scores in the tournament read 0(1) vs India, 4(9) vs Zimbabwe, 4(5) vs Netherlands, and 6(15) vs SA. All four of his dismissals have come in the Powerplay (4 innings, 30 balls, and 14 runs).

Information A record-breaking total by Pakistan

As per Rajneesh Gupta, Pakistan's 185/9 is now the highest total in a T20 World Cup match by a side that lost the first four wickets for less than 50 runs. Overall, this is the fifth-highest such total in T20I cricket.

Nortje Second four-wicket haul of 2022 T20 WC

South African pace spearhead Nortje scalped a four-wicket haul against Pakistan. The Proteas pacer recorded figures worth 4/41 in his four overs. He first dented Pakistan's top order before taking a couple of wickets toward the end. Notably, Nortje also became the first bowler to take two four-fers in the ongoing tournament. However, his economy rate climbed over 10.

Run Sensational run in the tournament

Nortje has so far taken 10 wickets in four games, the most for any bowler in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing competition. He claimed figures of 4/10 against Bangladesh, the best for a Proteas bowl in the T20 WC. Moreover, he has bowled at a sensational economy rate of 6.22. Overall, Nortje has 19 wickets in nine T20 WC games so far.

Milestone Youngest pacer to 50 T20I wickets

Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi gave Pakistan a couple of quick breakthroughs in the Powerplay. He dismissed Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw. In the process, Afridi completed 50 wickets in T20 Internationals. He conceded just two runs in his first two overs. At 22 years and 211 days, the left-armer is the youngest seamer to attain this feat.