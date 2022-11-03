Sports

Kylian Mbappe breaks this Champions League record of Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe breaks this Champions League record of Lionel Messi

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 03, 2022, 05:18 pm 2 min read

Mbappe has become the youngest player to register 40 goals in the competition

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has broken a record of Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League. Mbappe has become the youngest player to register 40 goals in the competition, breaking the mark of Messi, who had set the same 11 years ago. Mbappe attained the milestone on matchday six in PSG's 2-1 win over Juventus. Here are the key details.

Do you know? Mbappe breaks Messi's record

As per Opta, at 23 years, 10 months and 13 days, Mbappe is now the youngest player to score 40 goals in Champions League history. He has overtaken Messi, who set the record aged 24 years, four months, and eight days in November 2011.

Mbappe Key numbers for Mbappe in the Champions League

Playing his 50th Champions League match for PSG, Mbappe has 34 goals. Prior to this, he netted six times for Monaco. He is now the 19th player to smash 40 or more goals in UCL history. Mbappe now has the joint-highest goals in the UCL 2022-23 season (7). He also has three assists, making him the first player to be involved in 10 goals.

Information 18 goals and six assists in all competitions this season

Mbappe has netted 11 goals in Ligue 1, besides chipping in with three assists. Overall, he has 18 goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

PSG PSG humble Juve on matchday six

PSG dished out a 2-1 win over Juventus with Mbappe scoring the opener in the 13th minute. Leonardo Bonucci equalized for the hosts in the 39th minute. However, Nuno Mendes' goal in the 69th minute helped PSG settle matters. PSG finished second in Group H behind Benfica but both sides finished on 14 points each, remaining unbeaten. Juventus suffered a humiliating exit (W1 L5).

Information Mbappe and Messi shine for PSG

Mbappe had a solid game, scoring from a thunderous shot from a Messi assist. Mbappe then assisted Mendes in the second half. Messi now has four assists in the Champions League 2022-23 season. Overall this season, he has managed 12 goals and 14 assists.