Jos Buttler becomes first Englishman to complete 2,500 T20I runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 10, 2022, 03:33 pm 2 min read

Buttler was named England's white-ball captain earlier this year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Jos Buttler became the first England batter to complete 2,500 runs in T20Is. The England skipper achieved the milestone in his 102nd match, during England's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash against India. Overall, he became the 10th batter to accomplish the feat. He has indeed been a prolific run-scorer in the format. Here are the details.

Buttler has been a vital part of England's T20I team for a while now. While he was the designated finisher of the team in his initial years, the team management later promoted him as an opener. His average and strike rate in the format are in excess of 30 and 140 respectively. Buttler has 18 fifties and a ton in the format.

India posted 168/6 while batting first at the Adelaide Oval. While Virat Kohli (50) smashed a solid half-century at the top, Hardik Pandya went berserk in the end overs. The latter scored a 33-ball 63. While Chris Jordan scalped a three-fer for England, he gave away 43 runs in his four overs. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes also claimed a wicket apiece.

Information Buttler joins an elite list

Meanwhile, the other nine batters to complete 2,500 T20I runs before Buttler are Virat Kohli (4,008), Rohit Sharma (3,853), Martin Guptill (3,531), Babar Azam (3,323), Paul Stirling (3,181), Aaron Finch (3,120), David Warner (2,894), Mohammad Rizwan (2,620), and Mohammad Hafeez (2,514).