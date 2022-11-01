Sports

T20 World Cup, India vs Bangladesh: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Nov 01, 2022, 06:58 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli has slammed two fifties in the 2022 T20 WC (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India will eye a return to winning ways in Wednesday's clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue were handed a five-wicket defeat by South Africa. They need a win at any expense to keep themselves afloat in the tournament. Bangladesh, who eked out a nail-biting win over Zimbabwe, should not be undermined. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host this fixture. The venue boasts an average first innings total of 155. Chasing sides have won four of eight matches played here. Passing showers can be anticipated ahead of the contest. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information India own a massive lead over Bangladesh

The Indian cricket team have a 10-1 win-loss record against Bangladesh in T20I cricket. Their only defeat was in the first of three-match series in 2019. India then bounced back to win the second and third outings by eight wickets and 30 runs, respectively.

IND vs BAN Bangladesh have a difficult task in hand

Beating India could be challenging for Bangladesh. Regardless, they can be a nuisance if they click as a whole. Najmul Hossain Shanto, who clubbed a fifty in the last game, will have the spotlight. Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed are genuine threats. For India, seamer Arshdeep Singh holds the key in the Powerplay. An in-form Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav could prove fatal.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Kohli's last four knocks in T20Is: 12(11), 62*(44), 82*(53), and 49*(28). SKY has clobbered 935 runs in 26 innings played this year. He averages 42.50 and strikes at 183.69 (100s: 1, 50s: 8). Left-armer Arshdeep has picked up 26 wickets at 18.07. Taskin has clipped 13 wickets in 2022, averaging 25.92. Spin all-rounder Shakib has claimed 125 wickets, besides scoring 2,230 runs.

Injury Karthik could miss the upcoming fixture

Wicket-keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik could miss India's upcoming duel against Bangladesh. Karthik suffered a back injury in the game against South Africa in Perth. After managing a 15-ball 6, Karthik left the ground in the second innings with pain in his back. Southpaw Rishabh Pant could replace him in the final XI.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Litton Das, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), KL Rahul, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Taskin Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh (vc). Fantasy XI (Option 2): Litton Das, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Taskin Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh.