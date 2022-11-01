Sports

T20 World Cup, ZIM vs NED: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

A competent-looking Zimbabwe will cross swords with the winless Netherlands in Wednesday's clash in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe tasted an agonizing three-run beating from Bangladesh in the last fixture. They need a win to stay alive in the competition. Meanwhile, the Dutchmen will be heading toward eviction if they come up short against Craig Ervine's men. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host this fixture. The venue boasts an average first innings total of 155. Chasing sides have won four of eight matches played here. Rain can hamper the play in the first innings. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record

Zimbabwe have a 3-1 W/L record over the Dutchmen in T20I encounters played to date. They stamped a five-wicket win in their maiden meet in 2014. Netherlands leveled the scores in 2019 only to suffer a super-over defeat a few days later. Zimbabwe bested their rivals by 37 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier this year.

ZIM vs NED Zimbabwe eye glory over Netherlands

After a heartbreaking defeat, Zimbabwe will be determined to return to winning ways. The team would be banking on heroics from Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams. Bowling-wise, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani could be backed to run riot as was visible against Bangladesh. Netherlands' hopes are pinned on Max O'Dowd and Tom Cooper. Seamer Paul van Meekeren can be troublesome early on.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Middle-order batter Raza has thumped 661 runs this year, averaging 34.78 (50s: 5). Ngarava has collected 28 wickets at 29.07 in his career, including figures worth 2/24 versus Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Muzarabani has snared 39 wickets at 23.51. Cooper has scored 592 runs while striking at 128.41 (50s:3). Opener O'Dowd has compiled 1,508 runs at 29.57 (100s: 1).

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (captain), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wicket-keeper), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani. Netherlands (Probable XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (captain and wicket-keeper), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Regis Chakabva, Scott Edwards, Craig Ervine, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani (vc). Fantasy XI (Option 2): Scott Edwards, Craig Ervine, Max O'Dowd (vc), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul van Meekeren, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.