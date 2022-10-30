Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh overcome Zimbabwe in last-over thriller

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at The Gabba, Brisbane. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side defended 150, restricting Zimbabwe to 147/8. Mosaddek Hossain managed to defend 16 runs off the final over. A 64-run knock by Sean Williams went in vain. Taskin Ahmed took three wickets in a match that went down to the wire.

Match How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh set a target of 151 against Zimbabwe. Opting to bat, the Tigers faced heavy blows at the start but sailed to a respectable total (150/7). A clutch display from Najmul Hossain Shanto (71) and a stupendous finish from Afif Hossain (29) played a part. Zimbabwe lost four quick wickets in the run chase. Although Williams inspired hope, Bangladesh staged an astonishing comeback.

Williams A resounding knock by Sean Williams

Middle-order batter Sean Williams nearly stole a victory for Zimbabwe. The left-handed batter slammed his 10th half-century in T20I cricket. He arrived in the center when Zimbabwe were reduced to 17/2. Williams added valuable runs with Chakabva and Ryan Burl in the run chase. However, he departed in the penultimate over with an unfortunate run-out. Williams finished with 64 off 42 balls (8 fours).

Knock A fifty to remember for Najmul

Najmul, who survived a run-out scare in the first over, helped the Tigers get back on their feet. The southpaw opted for a cautious approach for the bulk of his stay. He fetched a solid 54-run stand with skipper Shakib Al Hasan, getting Bangladesh past 80. Najmul clocked his maiden T20I fifty and raced to a 55-ball 71, hitting seven fours and a six.

Sarkar Sarkar fails to open his account

Sarkar has struggled to get going ever since his return in the T20I tri-series involving Pakistan and hosts New Zealand. The concluded inning was no different, with the southpaw throwing his wicket to an away delivery. He registered his 11th duck in T20Is and third in the T20 WC. His last five scores read 23(17), 4(4), 14(14), 15(6), and 0(2).

Do you know? Bangladesh claim their 13th win over Zimbabwe

Bangladesh now own a 13-7 win-loss record against Zimbabwe. The tally includes a stupendous 2-1 win in the three-match series in July-August. Since 2021, both sides have won three games each across six meets. Interestingly, it was their maiden match-up in T20 WC.

Bowlers Taskin Ahmed takes three wickets

Pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed was the pick of Bangladesh bowlers. He took three wickets for just 19 runs in four overs, including a maiden. Ahmed has raced to 36 wickets in the format from 44 matches. The tally includes a four-wicket haul (4/25). Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets for 15 runs in his four overs.