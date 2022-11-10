Sports

T20 World Cup: KL Rahul's dismal numbers against top-ranked teams

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 10, 2022, 02:25 pm 2 min read

KL Rahul was dismissed for 5 versus England (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

KL Rahul was dismissed for a run-a-ball five in the all-important India versus England semi-final clash in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Notably, the opener had smashed half-centuries in his previous two outings. However, he fell prey to Chris Woakes in the second over against England. Rahul has struggled big time against the top-eight ranked teams in T20 WC. Here's more.

Performance How has Rahul fared against prominent teams in T20 WC?

Rahul, who debuted in the tournament last year, has so far played five games against the top-eight ranked teams in T20 WC. He averages 7.8 in these contests. His scores in these games are as follows: 3(8) vs Pakistan, Dubai 18(16) vs New Zealand, Dubai 4(8) vs Pakistan, Melbourne 9(14) vs South Africa, Perth 5(5) vs England, Adelaide

Information Rahul's performance against other teams

In Rahul's other six outings in the tournament, Rahul crossed the 50-run mark as many as five times. He has scored 283 runs in these matches with his average and strike rate being in excess of 55 and 150, respectively.

Campaign KL Rahul's performance in the ongoing tournament

Rahul was struggling for form earlier in the tournament as he couldn't reach double digits in his first three outings. He recorded scores of 4,9,9 in India's initial games. The stylish batter found his mojo back against Bangladesh, where he scored a 32-ball 50. Rahul slammed another half-century in India's following assignment, 51 vs Zimbabwe. He has 128 runs in six innings so far.

Opening stands India's opening stands in the 2022 T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, India have struggled to get good starts in the ongoing tournament. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Rahul could only add nine runs in the semi-final before the latter departed. India's highest opening stand in the tournament was recorded in their opener, 27 vs Pakistan. 23, 11, 11, 9, and 7 are Team India's opening partnerships in the following games in the tournament.

Performance His numbers in T20I cricket

Rahul, who made his T20I debut in 2016, has been a prolific performer in T20Is. He has so far scored 2,265 runs with his average and strike rate being 37.75 and 139.12 respectively. The batter has smashed 22 fifties alongside a couple of centuries in the format. His highest score of 110* was recorded against West Indies in 2016.