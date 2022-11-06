Sports

Fifties from Rahul, SKY steer India to 186/5 versus Zimbabwe

KL Rahul slammed his 22nd T20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Indian cricket team have set a target of 187 against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. India overcame a sluggish start to pile up 186/5, thanks to a crisp fifty from KL Rahul (51). Suryakumar Yadav (61*) extended his rich form to up India's tempo in the later stages. Spinner Sean Williams (2/9) had the best figures for Zimbabwe. Here's more.

Powerplay India steer to 46/1 in the Powerplay

Yet again, Team India failed to capitalize in the first six overs. Richard Ngarava bowled a maiden to start the proceedings. Rohit Sharma smacked a four off Tendai Chatara to snatch six runs, followed by a 12-run over credit to Rahul's maximum. India then plundered 13 runs at the expense of a wicket, followed by 15 runs over the next two overs combined.

Information Indian openers struggle to get going

India fetched a 27-run stand for the opening wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's their highest opening partnership in the T20 WC underway. Their previous tallies read 7 (vs Pakistan), 11 (vs Bangladesh), 11 vs (Netherlands), 23 (vs South Africa), and now 27 (vs Zimbabwe).

Rohit Rohit's struggle in the Powerplay continues

Rohit hasn't had desirable starts in the Powerplay this WC. As per Cricbuzz, the Mumbaikar has compiled 52 runs across five innings, averaging 13.00 (Dismissals: 4). He has struck at 89.65. Interestingly, he went on to bash a fifty (53 vs Netherlands) in the only time he survived the Powerplay. His scores in the tourney read 4, 53, 15, 2, and 15.

Powerplay An unwanted record for Team India

According to ESPNcricinfo, India have the second-lowest run rate in the Powerplay in this WC (5.96). They have lost eight wickets in this interval. On the boundary front, India have fetched 13 fours and six maximums. Only Pakistan (5.93) have a poorer run rate than Men in Blue in this regard.

Knock Second consecutive fifty for Rahul

Rahul, who hammered a fifty against Bangladesh, floored the rival attack on offer. Despite a slow start to the inning, the stylish batter steered to a 34-ball half-century. He tonked a six off Sikandar Raza to clock his 22nd T20I fifty before departing on the very next delivery (4s: 3, 6s: 3). He now has 2,260 T20I runs, surpassing Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (2,243).

Information India seek their maiden T20 WC win over Zimbabwe

The two sides have met seven times in T20Is prior to this encounter, with India leading the head-to-head record 5-2. They last met in the format back in 2016 when India recorded a 2-1 series win. This is their maiden meet in T20 WC.

Pant Pant's inclusion proves futile

Rishabh Pant, who replaced Dinesh Karthik in the final XI, fetched merely three runs before departing on a slog-sweep to Williams. As per Cricbuzz, he has managed 33 runs off 34 deliveries against left-arm orthodox spinners in 2022. He has been dismissed four times (SR:103).

SKY SKY breaches 1,000 T20I-run mark in 2022

Suryakumar was once again Team India's savior, coming up with his 12th T20I fifty to get them to a competitive total. In the process, he breached the 1,000-run mark in T20Is played this year, the first batter to do so. Prior to this inning, SKY's scores in the tournament read 15, 51*, 68, and 30.