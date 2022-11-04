Sports

T20 World Cup, NZ vs IRE: Balbirnie elects to field

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha Nov 04, 2022, 09:05 am 2 min read

New Zealand are coming off a defeat against England (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand and Ireland are crossing swords in their respective last Super 12 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While Ireland are virtually out of the semi-final race, the Kiwis will realistically go through with a win. The Black caps are currently leading the Group 1 standing. Meanwhile, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie has won the toss and elected to field.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Adelaide Oval is hosting this duel on Friday (November 4). While the track here has been traditionally good for batting, spinners can make a mark in the middle overs. 154 is the average first-innings score at the venue. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Information Here is the head-to-head record

New Zealand have never lost to Ireland in T20Is with the head-to-head record being 4-0 in their favor. The two sides first met in 2009, where the Kiwis recorded an 83-run triumph. NZ clean swept Ireland 3-0 in a T20I series earlier this year.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Glenn Phillips has smashed 627 T20I runs in 2022, averaging 52.25 (50s: 5, 100: 1). Trent Boult has scalped 10 wickets this year at an economy rate of 6.41. With 191 runs in six games, Lorcan Tucker is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in the ongoing tournament. Joshua Little's tally of 36 T20I wickets in 2022 is the highest for any bowler (full members).

Playing XI Here are the two teams

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little