Jos Buttler becomes England's leading run-scorer in T20Is: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 01, 2022

Buttler smashed 73 off 47 balls against New Zealand (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England captain Jos Buttler has become the leading run-scorer for his nation in T20I cricket. He surpassed veteran batter and former England skipper, Eoin Morgan, to get to the landmark. Buttler achieved the feat in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 clash against New Zealand at The Gabba, Brisbane. He led from the front with an incredible 73-run knock.

Knock Buttler smashes 73 (47 balls) against NZ

Buttler played second-fiddle while Hales tormented the New Zealand bowlers in the first 10 overs. However, the former broke the shackles once Hales departed. He whacked three fours in the 13th over bowled by Lockie Ferguson. Buttler completed his 18th T20I fifty off 35 balls. It was his 19th fifty-plus score in the format (one century). Buttler smashed 73 off 47 balls.

Runs Most runs for England in T20I cricket

During the innings, Buttler became England's leading run-scorer in T20I cricket. As stated, he went past Morgan (2,458) in terms of T20I runs. Buttler's next rival on the list is Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez, who owns 2,514 runs in the format. Interestingly, Buttler and Morgan remain the batters to have scored over 2,000 T20I runs for the Three Lions.

Information Buttler plays his 100th T20I

Buttler featured in his 100th T20 International. He became just the second cricketer to play 100 T20Is for England after Morgan. The latter represented England in a total of 115 T20Is. Adil Rashid follows Buttler with 89 appearances in the format.

Stats Buttler's stats in T20I cricket

Earlier this year, Buttler replaced Morgan as England's white-ball skipper after the latter's retirement. In a career spanning over a decade, Buttler has racked up 2,468 runs at an average of 33.80. He has a remarkable strike rate of 143.90 in the format. His best T20I score of 101* came during the T20 World Cup last year (vs Sri Lanka).