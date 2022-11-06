Sports

2022 WTA Finals: Key stats of the four semi-finalists

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 06, 2022, 03:06 pm 3 min read

World number one Iga Swiatek will face Aryna Sabalenka (Source: Twitter/@WTA Finals)

The 2022 WTA Finals last four stage is all set to be a promising battle. We have the four semi-finalists ready for the year-end tournament. World number one Iga Swiatek will face Aryna Sabalenka and an in-form Greek queen Maria Sakkari will take on No. 6 Caroline Garcia. Ahead of the semis later tonight, we present the key stats of the four semi-finalists.

Information Swiatek won the Tracy Austin Group

Swiatek won the Tracy Austin Group, going 3-0 as she didn't lose a single set. She beat Coco Gauff in her final group match, winning 6-3, 6-0. Prior to that, she overcame Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2 and Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-3.

Swiatek Key records for Swiatek

As per Opta, Swiatek has won 47 hard courts matches in 2022. Back in 2000s, only Kim Clijsters (59 in 2003 and 51 in 2005), Agnieszka Radwanska (52 in 2013), Jelena Jankovic (50 in 2008), and Lindsay Davenport (49 in 2001) had more in a single year. Swiatek has raced to a 67-8 win-loss record in 2022.

Facts Swiatek: A look at the key facts

As per WTA, Swiatek is the first player to advance to the semis in the event before turning 22 years old since Petra Kvitova in 2011. Swiatek has won 40 of her 1st 45 matches as World No.1. Serena Williams has the record, winning 42 of her first 45. Swiatek has won 15 consecutive matches against top 10 oppositions.

Do you know? Swiatek to face Sabalenka in the semis

Swiatek will face Sabalenka for a place in the final. In terms of their head-to-head meetings, Swiatek leads 4-1. Notably, she has beaten Sabalenka four times this season. Sabalenka finished second in the Nancy Richey Group, clocking a 2-1 record and losing three sets.

Information Sakkari finished as the winner of the Nancy Richey Group

Maria Sakkari finished as the winner of the Nancy Richey Group. She didn't lose a single set in her three wins. She defeated Jessica Pegula 7-6, 7-6 before beating Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4 and Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-3. Sakkari has a 40-22 win-loss record in 2022.

Sakkari Sakkari will face Garcia in the semis

Sakkari will take on France's Garcia in the semis. Notably, Garcia leads Sakkari 2-0 in their H2H meetings, winning their last duel at 2022 Cincinnati. Sakkari has made two WTA 1000 finals this season and now she is two wins away from the biggest title of her career. She hasn't been able to win a single title in 2022 so far.

Garcia Key details about Garcia

Garcia finished second in the Tracy Austin Group. She had a 2-1 win-loss record, losing three sets. She beat Gauff 6-4, 6-3 before losing to Swiatek 3-6, 2-6 and winning against Kasatkina 4-6, 6-1, 7-6. Garcia has won 34 WTA matches since June 2022. This is at least 11 more than any player during that run.