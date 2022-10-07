Sports

2022 Ostrava Open, Iga Swiatek beats Caty McNally: Key stats

Making her first appearance after winning the US Open, women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek has reached the semi-finals of the 2022 Ostrava Open. Swiatek beat Caty McNally 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. In the previous round (R16) she prevailed against Ajla Tomljanovic, who retired midway in the match (7-5, 2-2). Here we present the key stats of Swiatek's quarters win.

Swiatek and McNally both served two aces. Swiatek clocked two double faults and had a 62% win on the first serve. She converted four out of nine break points. She won a total of 75 points.

Swiatek has won seven titles in 2022, having earlier sealed six straight honors in a 37-match winning run. Swiatek started her dominating run of form by winning the Qatar Open. She claimed the Indian Wells title, dropping three sets in total. The Miami Open and Stuttgart Open followed suit. She claimed the Italian Open, French Open, and the US Open.

Swiatek now has a 59-7 win-loss record in 2022. In the previous round, she steered clear of Australia's Ashleigh Barty, for most matches won in a single season (57). In terms of H2H record versus McNally, this was her first meeting.

Earlier, Barbora Krejcikova dismissed Alycia Parks 7-6, 6-3 to reach the last four. Parks dished out more aces (6) but clocked nine double faults compared to Krejcikova's five. Krejcikova had a 71% win on the first serve and converted three out of seven break points. Krejcokova now has a 23-14 win-loss record in 2022. She claimed her 7th straight win.