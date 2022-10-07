2022 Jasmin Open, Claire Liu stuns Ons Jabeur: Key stats
Claire Liu beat number one seed Ons Jabeur in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Jasmin Open. Liu stunned Jabeur in three sets. Liu won the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Earlier, Liu overcame Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-2 in the first round. In the round of 16, Liu beat seventh seed Kateřina Siniakova 7-5, 6-2 in the round of 16. Here's more.
Liu served one ace compared to Jabeur's nil. She clocked one double fault as Jabeur committed seven. Liu won 59% of the first serve. She also converted six out of seven break points. She won 106 points in total.