2022 Jasmin Open, Claire Liu stuns Ons Jabeur: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 07, 2022, 11:31 pm 1 min read

Claire Liu beat number one seed Ons Jabeur

Claire Liu beat number one seed Ons Jabeur in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Jasmin Open. Liu stunned Jabeur in three sets. Liu won the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Earlier, Liu overcame Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-2 in the first round. In the round of 16, Liu beat seventh seed Kateřina Siniakova 7-5, 6-2 in the round of 16. Here's more.

Do you know? Key stats of the match

Liu served one ace compared to Jabeur's nil. She clocked one double fault as Jabeur committed seven. Liu won 59% of the first serve. She also converted six out of seven break points. She won 106 points in total.