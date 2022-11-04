Sports

T20 World Cup: New Zealand post 185/6 versus Ireland

New Zealand will realistically go through the semis with a win (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Skipper Kane Williamson scored a fiery fifty as New Zealand posted 185/6 while batting first against Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at the Adelaide Oval. Besides Williamson, Finn Allen, and Daryl Mitchell also played important knocks. For Ireland, Joshua Little scalped a hat-trick. Notably, the Kiwis will realistically advance to the semi-final with a win here.

Powerplay Finn Allen makes most of the powerplay

As the Adelaide track had assistance for pacers, both Kiwi openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway were cautious at the start. Allen shifted gears after getting his feet settled and made optimum utilization of the powerplay. The dasher, however, fell prey to Mark Adair in the sixth over. Allen scored 32 off 18 balls (4s: 5, 6:1) NZ were 52/1 at the six-over mark.

Conway Conway plays a sluggish knock

Conway was nowhere near his best as he struggled for timing throughout the innings. Leg-spinner Gareth Delany dismissed the southpaw for a 33-ball 28 in the 12th over. Conway managed to smash a couple of boundaries during his stay. After his unbeaten 92 against Australia in New Zealand's opener, the left-handed batter has just scored 32 runs in three innings.

Williamson Maiden fifty for Williamson in the tournament

Williamson shut down the criticism over his strike rate with brilliant knock. He was watchful at the start but accelerated just at the right time. The Kiwi skipper fell prey to Joshua Little in the penultimate over for a 35-ball 61. His knock was laced with five boundaries and three maximums. Notably, Williamson built important partnerships with Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

Hat-trick Hat-trick for Joshua Little

Joshua Little became the second Irish and sixth bowler overall to claim a hat-trick in T20 WC. He dismissed Williamson, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner on successive deliveries in the 19th over to get the feat. Little ended with figures of 3/22 in his four overs. The pacer has now taken 39 T20I wickets in 2022, most for a bowler in a calendar year.