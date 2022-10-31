Sports

T20 World Cup, AFG vs SL: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Oct 31, 2022, 08:01 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka have a 2-1 W/L record against Afghanistan in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A win-less Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in the 32nd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The Mohammad Nabi-led side witnessed each of their last two matches being abandoned due to rain. Prior to that, they tasted a five-wicket drubbing from England. Meanwhile, SL seek a win to stay afloat in the Group of Death. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Gabba in Brisbane will hold this affair. One could expect highly damp conditions, given there will be a heavy outpour in the morning. Sides batting first have won six of eight fixtures here. Anything around 150-160 could be a challenging total on this occasion. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information Here's the head-to-head record

Sri Lanka have a 2-1 W/L record over Afghanistan in T20Is. Their maiden meet was in 2016, where SL stamped a six-wicket triumph. Afghanistan and SL then clinched a win each in the Asia Cup 2022.

AFG vs SL Can Afghanistan come on top versus SL?

As Afghanistan are yet to get a win after three games, a defeat against SL will add to their agony. They are yet to test themselves in the tournament. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have plenty of campaigners who could run riot in this fixture. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa hold the scoring reins. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga remains a constant threat.

Injury Zazai to miss the remainder of the 2022 T20 WC

Afghan hard-hitter Hazratullah Zazai will miss the remainder of the 2022 T20 WC. Zazai, who owns the second-highest score in T20Is (162* vs Ireland), has been battling an abdominal and kidney concern. Right-hander Gulbadin Naib has been roped in as his replacement. The veteran is currently in Australia. He will play his first T20I after almost a year.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Rashid Khan claimed figures of 1/17 in his four overs against England. Mohammad Nabi is one of the two all-rounders to score over 1,500 runs and take over 80 wickets in T20Is. Hasaranga has clipped 81 T20I wickets in 50 matches, averaging a meek 14.93. Nissanka has clobbered 636 T20I runs in 2022, averaging a healthy 30.28.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan (vc), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nabi (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana.