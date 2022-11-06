Sports

Suryakumar Yadav completes 1,000 T20I runs in 2022: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 06, 2022, 03:42 pm 2 min read

SKY struck his 12th T20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's 360-degree batter Suryakumar Yadav breached the 1,000-run mark in T20Is in 2022. He attained the feat with a 25-ball 61* against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Mumbaikar smashed six fours and four sixes, piloting India to 186/5 in 20 overs. Notably, he is the first batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs this year. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

SKY is enjoying an otherworldly form in 2022.

He clubbed his third fifty-plus score in the ongoing T20 WC, having slammed 51* and 68 against Netherlands and South Africa, respectively.

His rip-roaring form has benefitted Team India immensely over the last year since his debut.

India needed to take off the load from Virat Kohli, and SKY has done his job to perfection.

Career Decoding SKY's T20I numbers

SKY debuted in the five-match T20I series against England at home in 2021. He has since amassed 1,264 runs in 39 matches. He averages 42.13 and struck at a monstrous rate of 179.03. He has clubbed 12 fifties, besides a hundred against England (117) in Nottingham. SKY has already fetched 70 maximums and 118 fours.

Do you know? SKY breaks these records

As per Kausthub Gudipati, SKY has the most fifty-plus scores by an Indian while striking 200-plus in T20Is (6). He has beaten the likes of Rohit Sharma (3), KL Rahul (4), and Yuvraj Singh (5). Notably, all of SKY's six fifty-plus totals came in 2022.

Information A solid campaigner in the middle-order

As per Kausthub Gudipati, SKY now owns the record for most 50-plus scores by an Indian batting at number four or lower in a men's T20I series/tournament (3). Suryakumar bettered Yuvraj (2, T20 WC 2007) and broke his previous best (2 vs South Africa, 2022).

Feat Second batter with 1,000-plus T20I runs in a calendar year

SKY (1,026) holds the distinction of being the first Indian batter to bash over 1,000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is. Meanwhile, he is only the second cricketer besides Rizwan to attain this feat in this format. The Pakistani run machine smashed a record 1,326 runs over 29 matches in 2021. He averaged 73.66 and pummelled a hundred, besides 12 fifties.