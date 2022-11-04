Sports

Joshua Little takes most T20I wickets in a calendar year

Joshua Little takes most T20I wickets in a calendar year

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 04, 2022, 12:01 pm 2 min read

Joshua Little has so far scalped 39 T20I wickets in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@cricketireland)

Joshua Little recorded a memorable hat-trick against New Zealand during Ireland's last Super 12 assignment in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He recorded figures of 3/22 in his four overs at the Adelaide Oval. The Ireland pacer also became the bowler with the most wickets in a calendar year. He has now scalped 39 wickets in 26 matches in 2022 (ER: 7.58).

Context Why does this story matter?

Little has been in stunning form this year and he extended his purple patch against NZ.

The pacer kept things tight with the new ball but did not get any wickets.

He dismissed Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner on successive deliveries in the 19th over to complete his hat-trick.

The Black Caps posted 185/6 while batting first in their allotted 20 overs.

Information Who are the others to scalp T20 WC hat-tricks?

Besides Little, the other five bowlers to record a hat-trick in T20 WC are Brett Lee (vs Bangladesh, 2007), Curtis Campher (vs Netherlands, 2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (vs South Africa, 2021), Kagiso Rabada (vs England, 2021), and Karthik Meiyappan (vs Sri Lanka in 2022).

Hat-trick Little scripts history with a stunning spell

Little went past Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who has scalped 38 wickets in 2022. Among full-member team bowlers, Sri Lanka leggie Wanindu Hasaranga sits second behind Little, having scalped 36 wickets last year. Meanwhile, the fast bowler became the second Irish and sixth bowler overall to scalp a hat-trick in T20 WC. His team-mate Curtis Campher achieved the feat last year.

Career A look at Joshua Little's T20I career

Little is currently Ireland's third-highest wicker-taker in T20Is with 62 scalps in 53 outings. George Dockrell (81) and Mark Adair (76) lead the list. While Little boasts an economy rate of 7.65, he has two four-wicket hauls in the format. His best figures (4/23) were recorded against Sri Lanka last year. Notably, Little has taken 16 wickets in 10 T20 WC matches (ER: 6.35).