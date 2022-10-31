Sports

T20 World Cup, ENG vs NZ: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

T20 World Cup, ENG vs NZ: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Oct 31, 2022, 08:05 pm 3 min read

England have a 13-8 record versus New Zealand in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a battle of heavy-weights, England will lock horns with Group 1 table-toppers New Zealand in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Tuesday. NZ overcame Australia and Sri Lanka by 60-plus runs, besides facing a no-result. As for England, they have a star-studded attack that could torment the Black Caps at any stage of the contest. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Gabba in Brisbane will hold this affair. The wicket is likely to aid both pacers and spinners. Sides batting first have won six of eight fixtures here. Anything around 150-160 could be a challenging total here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 22 occasions in the format. England have the lead, with a 13-8 W/L record over the Kiwis (NR: 1). Meanwhile, NZ succeeded in their last meeting during the 2021 T20 WC. The Kiwis chased down 167 runs with five wickets in hand, thanks to Daryl Mitchell's 47-ball 72*.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

England (Probable XI): Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. NZ (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

NZ vs ENG A ripper of a contest awaits the cricketing fraternity

Kiwi openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway can be troublemakers if they get going. Centurion Glenn Phillips will be looking to extend his stellar run. Trent Boult and Tim Southee remain pivotal with the ball. For England, Jos Buttler could be hard to contain if he finds rhythm. Seamers Mark Wood and Sam Curran need to deliver the goods.

Stats Who are the key performers (T20Is)?

Mark Wood has claimed 14 wickets in five T20Is this year, averaging 9.64. Dawid Malan (506) and Moeen Ali (490) have been among the runs in 2022. Versus NZ, Jos Buttler has slammed 205 runs at 34.16 (SR: 149.63). Devon Conway has amassed 432 runs in 2022, averaging 61.71 (50s: 3). Left-armer Trent Boult owns 10 wickets this year at 19.10.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler (vc), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Glenn Phillips, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Tim Southee, Trent Boult (c). Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Devon Conway (c), Finn Allen, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Glenn Phillips, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Mark Wood (vc), Tim Southee, Trent Boult.