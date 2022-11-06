Sports

Sikandar Raza completes 25 wickets and 500-plus runs in 2022

Sikandar Raza has become the first player to score over 500 runs and take 25 wickets in T20Is in a calendar year. The veteran all-rounder scripted history during Zimbabwe's last Super 12 stage game against India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. KL Rahul became the off-spinner's 25th victim in T20Is in 2022. Here we look at Raza's stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

As Zimbabwe have already been knocked out of the tournament, the India game is a dead rubber for them.

Raza slowed down the flow of runs in the middle overs.

After keeping things tight in his first two overs, the offie dismissed Rahul in the second ball of his third over.

Raza ended up with figures of 1/18 in three overs.

Feat Sikandar Raza's sensational run in 2022

Notably, Raza is Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in T20Is this year. He has scalped 25 wickets in 24 games at a sensational economy rate of 6.13. The 36-year-old also has a four-fer in this period. His tally of 701 T20I runs is currently the fifth-highest for any batter this year. The dasher has smashed five fifties in the format this year.

Campaign How has Raza fared in the tournament?

With 185 runs, Raza is currently Zimbabwe's highest run-getter in T20 WC 2022. While the dasher has a half-century under his belt, his strike rate is just a tad below 150. His tally of 10 wickets is also second to Blessing Muzarabani (12) among Zimbabwe bowlers (ER: 6.5). Overall in T20Is, Raza has 1,225 runs and 38 wickets in 66 matches so far.

Summary How did India's innings pan out?

India overcame a sluggish start to pile up 186/5, thanks to a crisp fifty from KL Rahul (51). Suryakumar Yadav (61*) extended his rich form to up India's tempo in the later stages. Spinner Sean Williams (2/9) had the best figures for Zimbabwe. While India are in command at the halfway mark, they must not forget that Zimbabwe have defeated Pakistan in the tournament.