Sikandar Raza completes 25 wickets and 500-plus runs in 2022
Sikandar Raza has become the first player to score over 500 runs and take 25 wickets in T20Is in a calendar year. The veteran all-rounder scripted history during Zimbabwe's last Super 12 stage game against India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. KL Rahul became the off-spinner's 25th victim in T20Is in 2022. Here we look at Raza's stats.
- As Zimbabwe have already been knocked out of the tournament, the India game is a dead rubber for them.
- Raza slowed down the flow of runs in the middle overs.
- After keeping things tight in his first two overs, the offie dismissed Rahul in the second ball of his third over.
- Raza ended up with figures of 1/18 in three overs.
Notably, Raza is Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in T20Is this year. He has scalped 25 wickets in 24 games at a sensational economy rate of 6.13. The 36-year-old also has a four-fer in this period. His tally of 701 T20I runs is currently the fifth-highest for any batter this year. The dasher has smashed five fifties in the format this year.
With 185 runs, Raza is currently Zimbabwe's highest run-getter in T20 WC 2022. While the dasher has a half-century under his belt, his strike rate is just a tad below 150. His tally of 10 wickets is also second to Blessing Muzarabani (12) among Zimbabwe bowlers (ER: 6.5). Overall in T20Is, Raza has 1,225 runs and 38 wickets in 66 matches so far.
India overcame a sluggish start to pile up 186/5, thanks to a crisp fifty from KL Rahul (51). Suryakumar Yadav (61*) extended his rich form to up India's tempo in the later stages. Spinner Sean Williams (2/9) had the best figures for Zimbabwe. While India are in command at the halfway mark, they must not forget that Zimbabwe have defeated Pakistan in the tournament.