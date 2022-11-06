Sports

Rohit Sharma completes 50 T20Is as Indian captain: Key stats

Rohit Sharma has the sixth-most T20I wins as captain

Rohit Sharma has completed 50 T20Is as India's captain. The 35-year-old achieved the feat in India's final Super 12 game against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He became the third Indian and ninth overall player to lead a team 50 times in T20Is. Notably, Rohit became India's permanent white-ball skipper only last year. Here we look at his captaincy stats.

Rohit took over the reins of the side from Virat Kohli after India's disastrous campaign in last year's T20 WC.

He has produced incredible results after taking over the reins and the numbers suggest the same.

The Men in Blue have even qualified for the semi-finals in the ongoing tournament.

The inaugural-edition champions would be raring to get the glory for the second time.

MIlestones Sixth-most wins as skipper

Rohit is already the sixth-most successful T20I skipper, having guided India to 38 wins. Among Indians, the 35-year-old is just second to the legendary MS Dhoni, who took the team to 42 victories in 71 games. Asghar Afghan (42), Eoin Morgan (44), Aaron Finch (41) and Babar Azam (39) are others above the Indian opener in the elite list (including Super over wins).

Numbers Win percentage of 77.55 as skipper

Among captains who have stood in at least 40 T20Is, Rohit's win percentage of 77.55 is only second to Asghar Afghan's 81.73. No other skipper in this category even has a win percentage in excess of 66. Among Indians, Kohli follows Rohit with a win percentage of 64.58. The senior batter has guided India to 32 wins in 50 games (including Super-Over wins).

Performance Rohit falls for 15 in milestone game

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper couldn't make his milestone game special with the bat. He fell prey to Blessing Muzarabani for a 13-ball 15 (2 fours). However, fifties from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav helped India post 186/5 while batting first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Notably, India can finish atop the Group 1 team standings with a win against Zimbabwe.