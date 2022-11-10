Sports

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Spurs knocked out of Carabao Cup: Stats

The 2022-23 edition of the Carabao Cup has seen Premier League teams Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham get knocked out in the third round. Chelsea lost 0-2 versus Manchester City at the Etihad. Premier League leaders Arsenal suffered a 1-3 defeat to Brighton. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest blanked Antonio Conte's Spurs 2-0. Here we present the key stats of these matches.

Brighton Brighton knock Arsenal out with a 3-1 win

Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal the lead with a curling finish after Reiss Nelson's run from the halfway line. Former Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck made it 1-1 from the penalty spot after he had been fouled by debutant home keeper Karl Hein. Kaoru Mitoma put Brighton ahead in the 58th minute before Tariq Lamptey added a third with a low strike 13 minutes later.

Stats Arsenal suffer their 3rd loss this season; Welbeck scripts record

This is now only the third time in 20 matches in all competitions that Arsenal have been beaten this season. Arsenal have suffered one loss each across competitions (Premier League, Europa League, and Carabao Cup). As per Opta, Welbeck is now the first player to score at Arsenal's Emirates stadium with four different clubs (Man United, Arsenal, Watford and Brighton).