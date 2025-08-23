India hires new US lobbyist amid trade tensions

India has hired a new lobbying firm in the wake of escalating trade tensions with the United States . The Indian Embassy in Washington, DC , recently signed a contract with Mercury Public Affairs, headed by former Senator David Vitter. The move is aimed at bolstering India's diplomatic outreach in the US capital.

Contract specifics Contract details and strategic advisory services The contract with Mercury is for a period from mid-August to mid-November 2025, according to recent filings with the US Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). India will pay the firm $75,000 per month, totaling $225,000 for this three-month engagement. Mercury's main job is to provide federal government relations support and strategic advisory services to help India navigate through the complex US political landscape.

Firm's importance Notable connections and other foreign clients The hiring of Mercury is particularly important as Susie Wiles, a close aide to US President Donald Trump and his Chief of Staff, previously headed the Washington DC, and Florida offices of this firm. Other foreign governments that have hired Mercury since Trump's return to office include Denmark, Ecuador, Armenia, and South Korea.

Trade tensions Trump's trade penalties loom over India India's decision to hire Mercury comes as the Trump administration imposes more trade penalties. This includes a 25% tariff from August 27, 2025, on top of an existing reciprocal tariff of the same rate. The move is due to India's continued purchase of Russian oil. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has expressed skepticism about India's willingness to change its energy ties with Russia.