India hires new US lobbyist amid trade tensions
What's the story
India has hired a new lobbying firm in the wake of escalating trade tensions with the United States. The Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, recently signed a contract with Mercury Public Affairs, headed by former Senator David Vitter. The move is aimed at bolstering India's diplomatic outreach in the US capital.
Contract specifics
Contract details and strategic advisory services
The contract with Mercury is for a period from mid-August to mid-November 2025, according to recent filings with the US Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). India will pay the firm $75,000 per month, totaling $225,000 for this three-month engagement. Mercury's main job is to provide federal government relations support and strategic advisory services to help India navigate through the complex US political landscape.
Firm's importance
Notable connections and other foreign clients
The hiring of Mercury is particularly important as Susie Wiles, a close aide to US President Donald Trump and his Chief of Staff, previously headed the Washington DC, and Florida offices of this firm. Other foreign governments that have hired Mercury since Trump's return to office include Denmark, Ecuador, Armenia, and South Korea.
Trade tensions
Trump's trade penalties loom over India
India's decision to hire Mercury comes as the Trump administration imposes more trade penalties. This includes a 25% tariff from August 27, 2025, on top of an existing reciprocal tariff of the same rate. The move is due to India's continued purchase of Russian oil. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has expressed skepticism about India's willingness to change its energy ties with Russia.
Rival strategies
Pakistan's lobbying strategy in Washington
Meanwhile, Pakistan has ramped up its lobbying spending in Washington to an estimated $600,000 per month. The country has hired six lobbying and strategic communications firms to improve ties with the White House, Congress, and various US agencies. These include Orchid Advisers LLC, Seiden Law, and Team Eagle Consulting. Pakistan's aggressive strategy has already paid off with a rare meeting for its Army Chief at the White House and a lower tariff rate of 19%.