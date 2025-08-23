How to apply for India's new e-passport online

The Government of India has introduced the e-passport, a digitally enhanced travel document featuring an embedded electronic chip that securely stores biometric and personal data. This initiative, launched under the Passport Seva Programme 2.0, aims to modernize the passport issuance process and align with international standards. Currently, it is available at select passport offices across the country. The service will be expanded to more centers in the coming months.

Security upgrade What is an e-passport? The e-passport comes with an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and antenna in its cover. The chip carries the holder's personal and biometric data, including fingerprints, a digital photo, and iris details. A small gold-colored emblem on the front cover identifies it as an e-passport. Despite its advanced features, it works like a regular passport for travel purposes.

Eligibility criteria Who can get an e-passport? The e-passport is available to all Indian citizens applying for a new passport or renewing an old one. However, the service is currently limited to select Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the facility will be expanded to more centers in phases.

Application process Documents required for an e-passport To apply for an e-passport, applicants need to submit the same documents as a regular passport. These usually include proof of identity (Aadhaar card, voter ID, or PAN card), proof of address (utility bill, bank statement, or Aadhaar card with address), and proof of date of birth (birth certificate, matriculation certificate, or Aadhaar card). For renewal applications additional documents may be needed in certain cases like minors or government employees.

Application steps How to apply for an e-passport? To apply for an e-passport, visit the official Passport Seva portal and register for a new account or log in with existing credentials. Fill out the online application form, select the nearest PSK or POPSK, and pay the applicable fee online. After scheduling an appointment at the selected center, applicants must visit on their appointment date for biometric enrollment and document verification.