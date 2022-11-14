Sports

Will David Warner announce Test retirement in 2023? He answers

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 14, 2022, 01:44 pm 3 min read

Warner owns 7,817 runs in Test cricket

Australia opener David Warner could retire from Test cricket in 2023. Speaking on Triple M's Deadset Legends, the Australian batter highlighted that the next 12 months could be his last in the longest format. Warner is likely to travel for the India series and the Ashes next year before calling it a day, as far as red-ball cricket is concerned.

Context Why does this story matter?

Warner has been a mainstay opener for Australia across formats for over a decade.

Warner, who is among the best Test openers, filled Matthew Hayden's shoes after he retired.

Hayden was one of the few openers who endorsed an attacking brand of cricket.

Warner carried his legacy with similar skills.

Australia would want to find Warner's replacement ahead of his retirement.

Statement Test cricket will be the first to fall off: Warner

"Test cricket will probably be the first one to fall off," Warner said on Triple M's Deadset Legends. "Because that's how it will pan out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (one-day) World Cup next year. Potentially it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket. I love the white-ball game; it's amazing. I will be looking to get to 2024."

Career A look at his Test career stats

Warner made his Test debut in 2011 against New Zealand at the Gabba, Brisbane. In a career spanning over a decade, the left-handed batter has amassed 7,817 runs from 96 Tests at an average of 46.52. His tally includes 24 centuries. In November 2019, Warner became the seventh Australian batter to register a triple-century in Test cricket.

Do you know? Second-highest Test score by an Australian

Warner's 335* against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval remains the second-highest Test score by an Australian batter. He is only behind Hayden, who slammed 380 against Zimbabwe in October 2003. Warner broke the record of Mark Taylor (334*).

Tournaments Warner intends to play upcoming white-ball tournaments

Warner was a part of the Australian squad that crashed out of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. He intends to play in the upcoming white-ball tournaments despite averaging 11 in the T20 World Cup. The next 50-over World Cup will be held in India in 2023. Meanwhile, the Caribbean and USA will play host to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

BBL Warner returns to Big Bash League

Earlier this year, Warner signed a two-year deal with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder. The swashbuckling batter last featured in the tournament in 2013. Warner will be available for the last five regular-season matches and the finals, provided Thunder reach that far in the tourney. Prior to that, he will be busy in three-match Test series against South Africa.

T20s Fifth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket

Warner is the fifth-highest run-getter in the history of T20 cricket. In a career spanning 15 years, Warner has accumulated a colossal 11,080 runs across 336 matches. He averages 37.94 and has bossed the format while striking at 141.43. He has eight hundreds and 93 fifties. Only Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (11,915), Shoaib Malik (11,902), and Virat Kohli (11,326) have more runs.