Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Written by V Shashank Nov 14, 2022, 12:33 pm 4 min read

Ronaldo feels that Ten Hag and senior executives have betrayed him at United

Cristiano Ronaldo slammed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in a shocking interview on Sunday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said he has felt "betrayed" by the club and claimed that ten Hag and other senior executives are trying to force him out. Ronaldo was lately disciplined by the Dutchman after refusing to come as a substitute in 2-0 win over Tottenham. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ronaldo didn't hold back during a recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan. He stated ten Hag doesn't respect him and he shares the same view.

Last month, Ronaldo's refusal to come in as a substitute against Tottenham led to the Dutchman axing him from the squad for the Chelsea fixture, which United drew 1-1.

Ronaldo was drafted in back thereafter.

Quote 'I don't have respect for Ten Hag'

"I don't have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me," said Ronaldo in Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show. "If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

Words I felt betrayed, says Ronaldo

Ronaldo expressed how he has been betrayed by Ten Hag. "Not only the coach but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed." When questioned further if senior club executives were trying to force him out, Ronaldo replied: "Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."

Words 'I want the best for United'

"Since Sir Alex [Ferguson] left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed," said Ronaldo, after having returned to United last summer. "I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United." Ronaldo added he still wants the best for United, however, things are not being executed in the right way at Old Trafford.

Twitter Post Ronaldo feels betrayed by United

"I feel betrayed."



EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.



90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/nqp4mcXHB0 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022

Performance Ronaldo had a distinguishable run under Alex Ferguson

Ronaldo had a memorable spell under Alex Ferguson as he ended up with three PL titles, the Champions League, and the first of his five Ballon d'Ors as the best player in the world. He has 103 PL goals for United in 236 matches. He also has 37 assists. Overall, Ronaldo has 145 club goals in 346 matches for United across competitions.

Information Ronaldo aced his return to United

Ronaldo returned to the Red Devils in 2021, after making a transfer from Juventus. He plundered 18 goals in the top-flight, besides six goals in the Champions League. Despite the heroics, United finished sixth in PL and thus failed to qualify for UCL 2022-23.

2022-23 How has Ronaldo fared in 2022-23 season?

Ronaldo has netted a solitary goal in 10 Premier League appearances in 2022-23, with only four starts in the competition. He has managed two goals and as many assists in six Europa League appearances. Man United are currently fifth in PL 202-23 standings (W8 D2 L4). United will be squaring off against FC Barcelona in the round of 16 at the Europa League.

Information Ronaldo's transfer efforts turned futile

As per the reports, Ronaldo tried to fix a transfer before the start of the season, however, he found no takers. It is yet to be seen if he stays any further at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo What's next for Ronaldo?

Ronaldo could end up facing consequences when he returns to United post the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ronaldo, who is the all-time leading goal-scorer in international football, in all likelihood will feature in his last WC. He would be hoping to end his long-standing wait for the coveted crown. As for WCs, Ronaldo owns seven goals and two assists across 17 appearances.